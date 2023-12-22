Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has stepped back into the spotlight with a lighthearted performance in an Instagram advertisement for Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand in which she is an investor.

In a departure from her regal role, Meghan embraced a whimsical portrayal of a multi-tasking worker in the commercial. The ad takes viewers on a journey through various departments of Clevr Blends, where Meghan is seen immersing herself in tasks alongside the fulfillment crew, digital experts, and operations teams.

The highlight of the advertisement comes as Meghan, in her new role as a Girl Friday, misses an attempted fist bump with a fictional colleague while leaving the office. The genuine, humorous moment prompts laughter from Hannah Mendoza, CEO, and co-founder of Clevr Blends, adding an organic touch to the promotion of their vegan coffee products.

Meghan Markle‘s involvement with Clevr Blends marks one of her initial solo business ventures post-royalty. Previously, she enlisted the Support of media mogul Oprah Winfrey to endorse the brand. Oprah showcased Clevr Blends’ products on social media, contributing to the brand’s visibility and popularity.

Founded in January 2019, Clevr Blends specializes in oat latte blends in powder form. Beyond offering a delightful coffee experience, the brand distinguishes itself through a commitment to ethical sourcing and community-building.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: