Former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has stepped back into the spotlight with a lighthearted performance in an Instagram advertisement for Clevr Blends, a vegan coffee brand in which she is an investor.
In a departure from her regal role, Meghan embraced a whimsical portrayal of a multi-tasking worker in the commercial. The ad takes viewers on a journey through various departments of Clevr Blends, where Meghan is seen immersing herself in tasks alongside the fulfillment crew, digital experts, and operations teams.
The highlight of the advertisement comes as Meghan, in her new role as a Girl Friday, misses an attempted fist bump with a fictional colleague while leaving the office. The genuine, humorous moment prompts laughter from Hannah Mendoza, CEO, and co-founder of Clevr Blends, adding an organic touch to the promotion of their vegan coffee products.
Meghan Markle‘s involvement with Clevr Blends marks one of her initial solo business ventures post-royalty. Previously, she enlisted the Support of media mogul Oprah Winfrey to endorse the brand. Oprah showcased Clevr Blends’ products on social media, contributing to the brand’s visibility and popularity.
Founded in January 2019, Clevr Blends specializes in oat latte blends in powder form. Beyond offering a delightful coffee experience, the brand distinguishes itself through a commitment to ethical sourcing and community-building.
