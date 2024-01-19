Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Authentic spanakopita, also widely known as “spinach pie”, is a type of Greek pita, or pie that comes from the region of Epirus, in the northwest of Greece, and it is one of Greece’s signature dishes. It consists of many layers of flaky, golden, phyllo dough that are brushed with a generous amount of butter or olive oil, and are usually filled with sweet or savory fillings, such as spinach, scallions, herbs, and feta cheese.

While the original version of this dish is not vegan, it can be easily veganized with a few simple replacements such as tofu, vegan egg replacements, and vegan feta cheese. It’s an all-around crowd-pleaser that is perfect for special occasions, but easy enough to make every day. Give this healthier version of this traditional Greek dish a try, you might just be pleasantly surprised with how delicious it is!

Source: Plantifully Based/Youtube

This plant-based version of spanakopita by Plantifully Based is actually not too hard to make, and looks impressive! For this recipe, you’ll need 16-20 sheets of filo dough, 2 packages of frozen spinach, thawed (20 oz), 5-6 oz firm tofu, 2 tbsp red wine vinegar, 1/2 lemon, 1 tsp garlic powder, onion powder, salt, 1/2 tsp oregano, 4 oz vegan cream cheese, 1/2 onion chopped, 2 cloves garlic, minced, and olive oil. This will be hands down the absolute best spanakopita you’ve ever had, and your friends and family won’t be able to tell that it’s entirely vegan!

Make your own vegan spanakopita and greek recipes at home!

