Maybe you are celebrating your first holiday season as a vegan. Perhaps you just want to include some plant-based recipes in your menu. Possibly, a relative of yours has gone vegan, and you just want to cook a tasty dish that they can also enjoy. Either way, there are plenty of plant-based dishes that everyone can enjoy, and no one would miss the meat at all.

We put together a list of 15 delicious vegan meat recipes from our Food Monster App that will make beautiful entrees at the holiday table.

1. Pineapple Baked Ham

Source: Pineapple Baked Ham

The holiday ham, adorned with pineapple rings, is a magazine cover-ready classic. Here, you can stroll down memory lane with a plant-based Pineapple Baked Ham from Plant-Based Meats, complete with a layer of white “fat” wrapped around it and a sweet, pineapple glaze.

2. Turkey Roll With Stuffing

Source: Turkey Roll With Stuffing

If meatless holidays have you wishing for a centerpiece dish to carve and serve, look no further. This delectable Turkey Roll With Stuffing from Plant-Based Meats is stuffed with herbed bread and walnuts and is great with a mushroom gravy to ladle over the roast, mashed potatoes, and any other sides you serve. This recipe used a four-cup oval cheesecake pan bought from the Internet for the photo, but you can bake yours in a standard loaf pan. You’ll need to make a bain-marie to bake the roast, by placing the pan holding your roast inside of a larger pan and filling the larger pan with hot water to reach 2/3 of the way up the sides of the roast pan. That keeps the “turkey” moist.

Get the Blessed Cookbook!

The ultimate Christmas cookbook is here! Blessed: Plant-based recipes for the most magical Christmas Ever contains the perfect recipes for holiday gatherings, gift-giving, Christmas morning, and scrumptious leftovers. From holiday classics like pineapple-baked ‘ham’, holiday loaves, and chocolate yule logs, to new flavors like saffron risotto, tropical Christmas fruit cake, and Tahini-Roasted Cauliflower With Lemony Herb Oil. This magical cookbook offers everything you need to create a stunning holiday spread!

3. Mushroom Filet Mignon With Mushroom Red Wine Sauce

Source: Mushroom Filet Mignon with Mushroom Red Wine Sauce

If you’re looking for a hearty entree that mimics a classic steak, give this Mushroom Filet Mignon from Plant-Based Meats a try. Look for mushrooms with thick stems, which are easier to strip. It takes a few minutes to shred the steamed mushroom stems into umami-rich lengths, but once they’re embedded in your steak, they give it a certain meaty chew that works. Use the caps to make the meaty red wine sauce spiked with fresh thyme, and you have a delicious meal.

4. French Pâté with Pistachios and Peppercorns en Croute

Source: French Pâté with Pistachios and Peppercorns en Croute

For a pretty presentation, this French Pâté recipe from Plant-Based Meats is studded with green pistachios and chunky peppercorns, just like a classic French pâté. The secret ingredient is parsnip, which purees to a silky smoothness and sweetly balances with rich walnuts. You don’t have to wrap it in puff pastry (you can unmold and serve it before the baking instructions below), but it makes for a real showstopper at parties. Without the pastry, it is gluten free.

5. Baloney

Source: Baloney

This smooth, sliceable Baloney from Plant-Based Meats is fantastic in sandwiches, or chopped and added to salads. You can make a fried baloney sandwich and sear slices in a little oil before slapping them on toasted bread, and smearing on some mustard, mayo, and pickle relish. How great would those sandwiches be on the holiday table with the appetizers? Everyone would go crazy for them!

6. Corn Dogs With Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Source: Corn Dogs with Tangy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Here’s a vegan Corn Dog recipe from Vegan Junk Food of the carnival classic that you can make at home in a pinch. Need we say more? These would make great appetizers, sides, and would be great to bring to holiday parties. Your friends won’t know it’s vegan unless you tell them!

7. Stuffed Seitan Roast

Source: Stuffed Seitan Roast

Just because it’s vegan it doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste amazing! Josephine Watmore‘s Stuffed Seitan Roast can be made in the morning and left to cool before things get too hectic during the holidays. Then just slice off the portions you need for dinner and reheat for 10 minutes until hot all the way through just before serving. This way, it frees up space in the oven and makes preparing dinner more relaxed and less overwhelming!

8. Seitan Parmesan

Source: Seitan Parmesan

Meat-free chicken parm? Yes, please! Melanie Sorrentino‘s Seitan Parmesan tastes just like the old classic, right down to the savory flavor and meaty texture. Serve it on top of your favorite pasta, tomato sauce, and plenty of melty vegan cheese.

9. Barbecue Baked Seitan Strips

Source: Barbecue Baked Seitan Strips

Considering how incredibly flavor-absorbent seitan is, it’s no surprise that baking Josephine Watmore‘s Barbecue Baked Seitan Strips in the oven with BBQ sauce already slathered all over it would yield delicious results. In this recipe, seitan is made from scratch and then doused in a savory BBQ marinade. Add this seitan to tacos for a zesty Mexican dish, to wraps with vegan mayo, or on top of your favorite salad.

10. Chestnut and Lentil Loaf

Source: Chestnut and Lentil Loaf

The lentils and the rest of the ingredients in this Chestnut and Lentil Loaf recipe by Kim Sujovolsky will give you nothing less than the meatiest vegan meatloaf. Although there are endless ways to make a lentil loaf, this one uses chestnuts, which makes this dish perfect for the holiday season, and really good next to any gravies or pan sauces, not to mention the simple addition of a little extra ketchup on the side.

11. Chickpea Meatloaf and Tomato Maple Glaze

Source: Chickpea Meatloaf and Tomato Maple Glaze

The main components of this vegan meatloaf besides chickpeas are onion, garlic, red pepper, fresh thyme and fresh parsley. Then, of course, there is the flavor bomb glaze that goes on top. This vegan Chickpea Meatloaf by Nancy Montuori also tastes delicious as a sandwich smeared with the maple glaze.

12. Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza With Blue Cheeze Spread

Source: Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza With Blue Cheeze Spread

Buffalo cauliflower is the perfect vegan alternative for “wings.” This Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza With Blue Cheeze Spread is to die for. It is spicy, savory, and crunchy. The blue cheeze spread really makes this pizza – it tastes really close to blue cheese (most people wouldn’t even know). For such an impressive meal, it’s not that difficult to bring together and it’s really worth it.

13. Lentil Nuggets With Sweet and Sour Sauce

Source: Lentil Nuggets With Sweet and Sour Sauce

Craving chicken nuggets? Make a swap to Natalie Martin‘s whole-food, plant-based alternative. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, these Lentil Nuggets a great finger food for kids. Enjoy fresh out of the oven or as a leftover (even cold!)

14. Beefless Bolognese Sauce

Source: Beefless Bolognese Sauce

Julie Zimmer‘s Beefless Bolognese Sauce is worth trying. The soy crumbles absorb the flavor of the spices, herbs and vegetables. It’s light but it has a meaty texture.

15. Homemade Beefy Seitan

Source: Homemade Beefy Seitan

This combination of mushrooms, soy sauce, and red wine give this Homemade Beefy Seitan a deep umami flavor. Making your own meat substitute might seem like a complicated task, but this recipe from NYC Vegan is easy to follow and will leave you with results far better than processed, packaged seitan!

