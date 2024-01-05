Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

These black-eyed pea recipes are so tasty, healthy, and filling! There’s everything from soup to hummus to fritters—they’re so versatile. The taste is pretty neutral, so they pair well with almost anything. A great way to get a little extra protein in! If you’re not used to cooking with these little peas, don’t worry! These black-eyed pea recipes will help you get started. There’s something for every level of experience. Give them a go! You won’t be disappointed with these black-eyed pea recipes! These peas are sure to please!

We also highly recommend downloading the Food Monster App — with over 15,000 delicious recipes it is the largest plant-based recipe resource to help you get healthy!

1. Cozy Pot Pie With Black Eyed Peas

Source: Cozy Pot Pie With Black Eyed Peas

A comforting vegetarian pot pie that’s packed with vegetables, including celery, carrots, mushrooms, and potatoes. This Cozy Pot Pie With Black Eyed Peas by Caroline Doucet also has black eyed peas for a good dose of protein and fiber. Perfect for a cozy family dinner during colder months.

2. Spicy Chipotle Black Eyed Peas Hummus

Source: Spicy Chipotle Black Eyed Peas Hummus

Vegan Spicy Chipotle Black Eyed Peas Hummus by Lindsay Cotter is a surefire way to start off any party. A fun spicy twist on classic hummus with black-eyed peas in place of garbanzo beans! This healthy hummus packs in some spice and flavor with the addition of chipotle peppers, onion, and garlic. Smokey, creamy, and gluten-free! The perfect option for a quick snack or appetizer.

3. Cheesy Broccoli Tots With Ranch Dipping Sauce

Source: Cheesy Broccoli Tots With Ranch Dipping Sauce

Think you need potatoes to make perfect tots? These Cheesy Broccoli Tots With Ranch Dipping Sauce by Shea Cope are made by combining black-eyed peas and broccoli, plus nutritional yeast to give it that cheesy flavor. They’re baked, not fried, but they turn out with that perfect texture — crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside. Served with cashew ranch dip, these tots are perfect for any occasion.

4. Black Eyed Pea Soup with Kale

Source: Black Eyed Pea Soup with Kale

This vegan Black Eyed Pea Soup with Kale by Alison Corey combines a blend of vegetables in a tomato broth with hearty black eyed peas and nutrient dense kale for a flavorful winter soup.

5. Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas Texas Caviar



Source: Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas Texas Caviar



This healthy Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas Texas Caviar by I Love My Instant Pot: Vegan Recipe Book is perfect to bring to your next party. It’s easy to make, but worth the effort to plan ahead so that it can be served chilled. Prepare up to 2 days in advance and store in a covered container in the refrigerator. Texas Caviar is said first to have been served on New Year’s Eve at the Houston Country Club sometime around 1940. Whether celebrating at a Country Club or watching football at your sibling’s apartment, this black-eyed pea Texas Caviar is the perfect dish!

6. Black Eyed Pea Patties

Source: Black Eyed Pea Patties

These Black Eyed Pea Patties by Lydia Filgueras can be served anytime of the day. They’re at their best when warm, but retain a lot of texture at room temperature which makes them a great choice to carry with you for a meal on the go. They can be eaten plain as shown, or served up sandwich style with your favorite fixings.

7. Mushroom Lardons With Black-Eyed Peas and Greens

Source: Mushroom Lardons With Black-Eyed Peas and Greens

When you caramelize food, the browning effect can enhance umami by as much as seven or eight times! Here, mushrooms get extra sweet and sticky in the pan, and then they’re tossed in some smoked paprika and soy for an extra umami boost. Black-eyed peas and garlicky sautéed greens make this a super-charged, protein- and nutrient-packed plant-based powerhouse.

8. Spaghetti With Black-Eyed Pea ‘Meatballs’

Source: Spaghetti With Black-Eyed Pea ‘Meatballs’

This Spaghetti With Black-Eyed Pea ‘Meatballs’ by Elsa Brobbey is the ideal weekend meal, it takes a little time to prepare but not so much that it’s onerous. It’s wonderfully hearty with deliciously rich and savory flavors. There may be leftovers, which you can have for dinner during the week! The meatless balls and tomato sauce can be made in advance, when you’re ready, cook the pasta and toss it with them together. So easy, so delicious.

9. Black-Eyed Pea and Collard Green Soup

Source: Black-Eyed Pea and Collard Green Soup

Savory, hearty, and healthy, this Black-Eyed Pea and Collard Green Soup by Rachel Hanawalt is the perfect way to warm up during a cold winter. The soup contains black-eyed peas, collard greens, and plenty more vegetables that sit in this delicious soup.

10. Black Eyed Pea Teriyaki Bowls

Source: Black Eyed Pea Teriyaki Bowls

When you want an easy dinner that is still nutritious, piling veggies high in a bowl and drizzling it with a delicious sauce is a solid option. These Asian-inspired Black Eyed Pea Teriyaki Bowls by Laura Peill, for instance, have black eyed peas, mushrooms, eggplant, broccoli, and a sauce made from soy sauce, molasses, tomato paste, and spices. Sometimes simple is best!

11. Black-Eyed Pea Burgers With Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce

Source: Black-Eyed Pea Burgers With Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce

These yummy Black-Eyed Pea Burgers With Sugar-Free BBQ Sauce by Holly Jade have Southern flair! They are made from black-eyed peas, oats, and buckwheat flour, so they are hearty and filling and they’re served with a smoky, sugar-free barbecue sauce. You can make these any time of year, whether it’s summer and you’re eating dinner on the porch or if it’s winter and you’re wishing for warmer days. Serve these with some vegan cheese, onion, plenty of barbecue sauce, and your favorite greens.

12. Black Eyed Pea Soup

Source: Black Eyed Pea Soup

A delicious soup made with black eyed peas that is the perfect way to warm up this winter! You have to try this Black Eyed Pea Soup by Lenia Patsi!

13. Alasanda Vada: Black Eyed Pea Croquettes

Source: Alasanda Vada: Black Eyed Pea Croquettes

Alasanda vada or Black eyed pea croquettes are a traditional South Indian fried snack. They hold up their shape beautifully while frying and are crispy on the outside, and fluffy on the inside. The texture is very similar to chana dal vada but they taste a little different. Try these Alasanda Vada: Black Eyed Pea Croquettes by Pavani Nandula out! These are delicious!

14. Black-Eyed Pea and Leek Sausages

Source: Black-Eyed Pea and Leek Sausages

Infused with an abundance of spices and aromatic leeks, these Black-Eyed Pea and Leek Sausages by Travis Piper are best served with a plate of vegetables and a side of sauerkraut or with pasta. They’re a cinch to make, too! Wheat protein flour gives them a delightfully meaty texture that’s reminiscent of classic sausages.

15. Black-Eyed Pea Chili With Collards

Source: Black-Eyed Pea Chili With Collards

Looking for a hearty chili to help you survive the cold winter months? Look no further. This Black-Eyed Pea Chili With Collards by Celeste Meredith is slowly simmered over six hours so that the flavors can fully blend together, and then served over sautéed collard greens with homemade cornbread. It’s delicious, filling, and healthy.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: