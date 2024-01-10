Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Fresh Almond Ricotta

Source: Fresh Almond Ricotta

This Fresh Almond Ricotta by Chay Wike is thick and creamy, and it comes together quite easily. It’s very versatile, a blank canvas that you can take in sweet or savory directions, making it perfect for pizza, pasta, dessert, and more! Make it as is, spread it on toast, or serve it on its own with fruit compote for a healthy breakfast. You can put it in lasagna, drop a dollop into your spaghetti, or blend it with fresh herbs. If you don’t eat dairy, and you’re looking for something to scratch that itch, look no further.

From The Kitchen Commune: Meals to Heal and Nourish Everyone at Your Table, copyright © 2024 by Chay Wike. Reprinted by permission of the author and Flashpoint Books, Seattle, WA.

2. Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal

Source: Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal

This Baked Carrot, Apple and Chocolate Oatmeal by Judy Moosmueller is all about giving you the proper fuel to tackle the day. If you aren’t hungry in the morning but want to have healthy food for the road, this dish travels exceptionally well in a glass container.

3. California Kale, Orange, Almond and Mushroom Salad

Source: California Kale, Orange, Almond and Mushroom Salad

This California Kale, Orange, Almond and Mushroom Salad by Rachel Phipps is great to make ahead, as the kale holds up to sitting in the dressing in a way that regular salad leaves never do.

4. Raw Fruit Cream

Source: Raw Fruit Cream

This Raw Fruit Cream by Namrata Edward Kshitij is made of just fruits and nothing else! It’s super healthy, pretty to look at, easy to make, and yummy to eat. You could use this “cream” to make a variety of fruit-based desserts like layered parfaits, fruit cream, or soft serves.

5. Quinoa and Smoky Jackfruit Bowl

Source: Quinoa and Smoky Jackfruit Bowl

This Quinoa and Smoky Jackfruit Bowl by Bila makes the perfect lunch or dinner on a weeknight!

6. Blender Dark Chocolate Donuts

Source: Blender Dark Chocolate Donuts

Holy chocolate deliciousness! I had to flip a coin on whether this recipe should appear in this chapter or in the sweets chapter, as these are so good they could easily pass as dessert. For the sake of experiencing culinary pleasure throughout the day, breakfast takes the cake for these donuts. I have been making these for years on retreats and for clients, and these Blender Dark Chocolate Donuts by Bailey Ruskus are the favorite every single time. Reprinted with permission from Cook, Heal, Go Vegan! by Bailey Ruskus, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Bailey Ruskus

7. Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts

Source: Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts

What’s fab about this Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts by Gabrielle St. Claire, is everything! It’s quick, easy, has minimal ingredients, can easily be made in bulk, rich with chocolate, filled with toasted nuts, perfect for any season, perfect for brunch entertaining, can easily be made in bulk, and you can make in advance by baking the entire thing and slicing later!!

8. Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons

Source: Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons

At first blush, these Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Pecan Macaroons by Jackie Akerberg may seem like any other coconut-date macaroon, but they are knock-your-socks-off good! Not only are they incredibly simple to make, but their sweet and salty flavor, combined with the rich dark chocolate, make them a total crowd-pleaser.

