This meal makes the perfect lunch or dinner on a weeknight!
Quinoa and Smoky Jackfruit Bowl [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Quinoa and Smoky Jackfruit Bowl [Vegan]
For the Jackfruit and Sauce:
- 14.1 oz canned jackfruit
- One medium onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup veggie broth
- .4 cups soy milk
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 3 teaspoon sea salt (or more depending on taste)
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
- Olive oil to fry
For the Quinoa:
- 2 cups quinoa, rinsed
- 4 cups veggie stock
- 14.1 oz can black beans
To Serve:
- On a bed of spinach
- Avocado
- Sesame seeds
- Sliced lemon
How to Prepare Quinoa and Smoky Jackfruit Bowl [Vegan]
- Thoroughly rinse the jackfruit then drain. Cut off the 'core' pieces of the jackfruit (usually hard and triangle shaped) and separate from the rest and then chop into smaller pieces.
- Use a fork to pull the remaining jackfruit into small stringy pieces.
- Combine all jackfruit together and rinse again.
- Thoroughly dry by squeezing out all the water and then pat dry using kitchen paper. Set aside.
- Over medium heat, add the oil, garlic, and onion and cook for a couple of minutes until the garlic is fragrant and the onions are golden brown.
- To a blender, add the cooked onion and garlic, milk, veggie broth, maple syrup, lemon juice, liquid smoke, paprika, tomato paste and sea salt. Blend. Taste test and adjust flavour as needed (I added more paprika, salt and lemon juice).
- Transfer the jackfruit into a mixing bowl and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss to coat.
- To the mixing bowl, add the sauce and mix to ensure all the jackfruit is coated. Let the jackfruit marinate for at least 2 hours.
- After marinating the jackfruit, pour the mixture into a sieve to remove some of the sauce (but don't get rid of it!)
- Rinse the quinoa well then drain. Add to a saucepan with the veggie stock and cook for 15 mins.
- Rinse the black beans then add them to the pan with the quinoa. Mix well and cook for another 4-5 minutes.
- Turn off the heat when the quinoa is soft and almost all the water has been absorbed, then fluff with a fork.
- To another pan over medium heat, add some olive oil to coat the pan, then add the jackfruit and cook for around 8-10 minutes, until golden brown. Set aside.
- Serve the quinoa with the black beans and jackfruit on a bed of spinach, along with some sliced avocado and sesame seeds. Add some of the reserved sauce on top, and enjoy!
