This Raw Vegan Fruit Cream is made of just fruits and nothing else! It’s super healthy, pretty to look at, easy to make, and yummy to eat. You could use this “cream” to make a variety of fruit-based desserts like layered parfaits, fruit cream, or soft serves.

Raw Fruit Cream [Vegan]

