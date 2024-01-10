Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Raw Vegan Fruit Cream is made of just fruits and nothing else! It’s super healthy, pretty to look at, easy to make, and yummy to eat. You could use this “cream” to make a variety of fruit-based desserts like layered parfaits, fruit cream, or soft serves.
Raw Fruit Cream [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Raw Fruit Cream [Vegan]
- Meat from one medium fresh tender coconut, around 1-1.5 cups
- 1 medium ripe mango, roughly chopped
- 1 medium ripe banana, sliced into coins
- 1 medium ripe kiwi, peeled & roughly chopped
- 1/2 to 1 cup pomegranate arils
- 2-3 dates, deseeded & soaked in hot water
- 1 tablespoon raisins, soaked in water & drained
- 1 big pinch elaichi (green cardamom) powder
How to Prepare Raw Fruit Cream [Vegan]
- Chill the tender coconut meat and the chopped fruits for 30 minutes in the freezer before you begin. Blend the tender coconut meat, soaked dates, and elaichi powder until smooth and creamy. This is your raw “cream.”
- Reserve some of the chopped fruits for decoration and mix the rest along with the soaked raisins with the “cream.” Decorate with the reserved fruits and serve immediately.
