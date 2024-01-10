Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
What’s fab about the strudels, is everything! It’s quick, easy, has minimal ingredients, can easily be made in bulk, rich with chocolate, filled with toasted nuts, perfect for any season, perfect for brunch entertaining, can easily be made in bulk, and you can make in advance by baking the entire thing and slicing later!!
Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts [Vegan]
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts [Vegan]
- 1 sheet puff pastry
- 2/3 cup vegan dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup nuts, chopped
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
How to Prepare Dark Chocolate Strudel With Toasted Nuts [Vegan]
- Take out a sheet of puff pastry and let it defrost. (10 minutes)
- Preheat oven to 375°F degrees. Spread the nuts on a pan and toast for 5 minutes. Allow to cool and then chop.
- Microwave the dark chocolate and coconut oil for 30 seconds, stirring every 15 seconds to prevent burning until fully combined.
- On a lightly floured surface open up the puff pastry sheet.
- Take a rolling pin and roll out to about 12" square. Just making it a little bit bigger
- Spread on the chocolate to about 1/2" from the edge, keeping those bare so the roll will stick together.
- Sprinkle on the chopped nuts.
- Slice 5 strips, and begin to roll up each. You can also roll up the entire thing, jelly roll style, and make slices. You can also place seam side down bake the entire roll (make a few slits on top) and slice after, it's whatever you prefer!
- Bake at 375°F degrees for 20 minutes. If the chocolate seems as though it's drying out or they are burning simply cover with an aluminum foil tent.
- Let cool on a wire rack.
- Chocolate
