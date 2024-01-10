Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This salad is great to make ahead, as the kale holds up to sitting in the dressing in a way that regular salad leaves never do.
California Kale, Orange, Almond and Mushroom Salad [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for California Kale, Orange, Almond and Mushroom Salad [Vegan]
- 2 small banana shallots
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons light olive oil
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 8 large oranges 300g (10oz) chestnut mushrooms
- 300g (10oz) curly kale
- 80g (3/4 cup) flaked almonds
How to Prepare California Kale, Orange, Almond and Mushroom Salad [Vegan]
- To make the dressing, peel and thinly slice the shallots. Stir into a small bowl along with the rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame oil, maple syrup, olive oil and soy sauce.
- Segment the oranges. To do this, slice a little off the top and the bottom of the orange, so you can sit the orange flat on the chopping board. Holding the orange flat, cutting downwards, slice off the skin with a sharp knife, working clockwise. Turn the orange over and trim off any excess skin and pith.
- Then, gently remove the orange segments by gently slicing either side of the membrane to release the slivers of flesh. Roughly chop the segments and add them to the bowl. It is tempting to include the juice from the chopping board to the dressing, but resist: this will make your salad too wet.
- Halve the mushrooms down the middle then slice each half very thinly. Add the mushroom slices to the dressing, and stir so they are well coated. Set aside.
- Roughly chop the kale, removing the tough stems, and transfer it to a large bowl. If you’re using pre-chopped kale, pick out pieces of stalk as you measure the kale into the bowl.
- Massage the kale until it is soft and starting to turn your hands damp and green. Do this by rubbing the kale between your thumb and fingertips, much like rubbing butter into flour to make pastry.
- Pour the dressing on to the kale and stir so that the kale is well coated; I find this easiest to do with my hands before I wash off all the green!
- Put the almonds into a small frying pan over a medium-high heat and toss every minute or so until they’re just going golden. Keep an eye on them – they’ll go from toasted to burnt really quickly! Stir the almonds into the salad just before serving.
