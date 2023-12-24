Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Southern cuisine is well known for its hearty, comforting dishes, and this holds true for its breakfasts, too.

Southern-style breakfasts are filled with flavor and sustenance to keep you fueled throughout the morning. Grits, biscuits, gravy, and pancakes are staples on a southern breakfast menu.

Here is a list of OPG recipes that take those famous breakfasts and veganize them without cutting any flavor corners at all.

1. Homemade Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy

Source: Homemade Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy

This recipe for Homemade Country Breakfast Sausage Gravy by Helyn Dunn is pretty simple given its extraordinary flavor and texture profile. It does use quite a few cashews for the sauce part of the gravy, so it is NOT low fat.

2. Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy

Source: Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy



Life can taste good with these fluffy, soft, gluten-free Biscuits and Mushroom Gravy by Molly Patrick. It’s the ultimate comfort food side that will leave you craving for more. These are great for dinner parties, but also make great leftover snacks/sides for yourself.

3. Southwestern Style Grits

Source: Southwestern Style Grits

These Southwestern Style Grits by Ashley Flitter are topped with a little vegan cheese and sour cream. If that is not your thing, you can dress these grits up in any way that suits your taste. Whatever the case, they’ll make a hearty breakfast.

4. Garlicky Cheddar Biscuits With Sausage Gravy

Source: Garlicky Cheddar Biscuits With Sausage Gravy

Vegan diner dishes, and aren’t we blessed to have so many vegan diners popping up all over the United States? Gravy is the star of this dish, no matter how good the biscuits are, but this recipe for Garlicky Cheddar Biscuits With Sausage Gravy by Dustin Harder has a biscuit that complements the gravy just as much as the gravy complements the biscuit. What’s even better is that you can serve these biscuits by themselves because they are jam-packed full of flavor!

5. Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits

Source: Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits

Is there anything better than a warm, buttery biscuit at breakfast on Sunday morning or with a hearty dinner? We can’t think of anything. These Spicy Sriracha Buttermilk Biscuits by Emily Brees are fluffy and moist, thanks to the non-dairy milk, and nicely golden and flaky after just 20 minutes in the oven. Pair these with a flavorful Sriracha compound butter and dig in!

6. Baked Hash Browns

Source: Baked Hash Browns

These Baked Hash Browns by Alenoosh Matakupan are pure, crispy, potato goodness. Enjoy your favorite breakfast potato the healthy way by baking these hash browns instead of frying them! The potato is mixed with carrots for added nutrition.

7. Buttermilk Biscuits

Source: Buttermilk Biscuits



To recreate buttermilk in your kitchen without animal ingredients, you can use soy milk and vinegar. It was perfect. I cook these up every chance I get. These Buttermilk Biscuits by Vaishali Honawar are perfect for any kind of topping from jelly to a dab of vegan spread to even a dollop of peanut butter. Or, you can, of course, serve them up with any spicy gravy and a side of mashed potatoes. Yum.

8. Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes

Source: Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes

For most people, nothing is more idyllic or familiar on a slow, lazy weekend than a giant stack of light and fluffy pancakes, spotted with many sweet bursts of purple blueberries. Even though most pancake recipes use eggs, you might be shocked to learn that they aren’t necessary at all. There are so many egg substitutes for baking. This recipe for Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes by Doug McNish uses baking powder and baking soda to leaven, doing the same job that eggs would have done.

9. Biscuits and Gravy

Source: Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and gravy is a popular breakfast dish in the South. Fluffy biscuits are covered in a creamy white gravy that is traditionally filled with sausage. This recipe for Biscuits and Gravy by Francesca Bonadonna uses textured vegetable protein (TVP) to replace the sausage. The creaminess of the gravy combined with the flaky layers of biscuits make this the perfect comforting breakfast

10. Breakfast Sandwich With Tofu Egg and Tempeh Sausage

Source: Breakfast Sandwich With Tofu Egg and Tempeh Sausage

This is a veganized version of the classic sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich that puts its original counterpart to shame. The tofu egg is perfectly textured, colored with turmeric, and stacked on top of a savory piece of maple syrup-smoked tempeh, and then sandwiched between two homemade English muffins that are fresh out of the oven. Make this Breakfast Sandwich With Tofu Egg and Tempeh Sausage by Victoria Rand and Christopher Bill next time you are ready for a slap-up breakfast.

11. Breakfast Andouille Sausage With Biscuits

Source: Breakfast Andouille Sausage With Biscuits

You can prep the sausage a day or two in advance, and the biscuits are pretty quick as well. These Breakfast Andouille Sausage With Biscuits by Ayinde Howell can also be made in advance and frozen, then defrosted when you need them.

12. Cornbread Muffins

Source: Cornbread Muffins

These whole-food, plant-based Cornbread Muffins by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD are made with whole grains and no oil or added sugar. A perfect match for chili, soup, and stew, or a light breakfast accompanied by a jar of homemade jam.

13. Crispy Cornmeal Pancakes With Blueberry Sauce

Source: Crispy Cornmeal Pancakes With Blueberry Sauce

These Crispy Cornmeal Pancakes With Blueberry Sauce by Jessica DeMarra aren’t your typical diner pancakes since they are vegan, gluten-free, lightly sweetened, and crispy from the addition of cornmeal. They are what one can imagine a Southern grandma makes on a Sunday morning. The blueberry sauce is simple, quick, and pairs well with the corn flavor of the pancakes.

14. ‘Chicken’ and Whole Wheat Biscuits

Source: ‘Chicken’ and Whole Wheat Biscuits

This meal is a special one. This recipe for ‘Chicken’ and Whole Wheat Biscuits by Travis Piper is super fast, easy to make, and delicious for such a high percentage of whole wheat flour.

15. Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes

Source: Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes

It’s a delicious twist on the traditional grits. These Grilled Cheesy Grit Cakes by Jennifer Mora will satisfy you on any cold morning.

