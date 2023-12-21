Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Dumplings can be found in many cuisines around the world often disguised by different names. There are the steamed dumplings of Asia; little parcels filled with delicious goodies. Then, there are the British-style dumplings, all fat and stodgy, soaking up the juices of your soup or stew.
Dumplings can be made from all kinds of ingredients, such as rice, bread, pastry, potato, and corn. Some have fillings, others are fluffy balls of cooked dough.
Whatever the case, dumplings are among the world’s most beloved comfort foods. Here is a list of OGP articles celebrating the world’s array of dumplings.
1. Wild Rice and Tofu Dumplings With Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
Source: Wild Rice and Tofu Dumplings With Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
Making your own veggie and tofu dumplings from scratch is much easier than you think! These Wild Rice and Tofu Dumplings With Spicy Glass Noodle Salad by Travis Piper can be whipped up with minimal ingredients thanks to the simple and flexible recipe. The vegetables used in the filling can be swapped out for whatever you like and the spice level of the sauce is customizable! Serve your dumplings alongside this glass noodle salad that can be made in only a few minutes.
2. Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings
Source: Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings
This vegan Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings by Ivy requires some time and finger skills, but in the end, it’s worth it for these delicious dumplings!
3. Veggie Stew with Dumplings
Source: Veggie Stew with Dumplings
This recipe for Veggie Stew with Dumplings by Jillian Harris & Tori Wesszer will keep you warm throughout the chilly season! This stew is delicious and the addition of vegan butter at the end softens the flavor. The dumplings will expand, so do not be tempted to make them bigger than the suggested size.
4. Dumplings With a Mushroom-Red Wine Sauce
Source: Dumplings With a Mushroom-Red Wine Sauce
These Dumplings With a Mushroom-Red Wine Sauce by Petra Vogel will be the perfect dinner for you and a loved one! Enjoy this amazing dish that feels fancy and romantic.
5. Lentil Dumplings: Savory Indian Donuts
Source: Lentil Dumplings: Savory Indian Donuts
These Lentil Dumplings: Savory Indian Donuts by Anupa Joseph are a delicious and satisfying Indian dish, infused with aromatic spices and tons of flavor. Adding the rice flour to the mixture helps to make them crispy.
6. Edamame and Butternut Squash Gyoza
Source: Edamame and Butternut Squash Gyoza
These healthy homemade Edamame and Butternut Squash Gyoza by Korie Kha, or Japanese dumplings, are full of protein and edamame goodness! They are filled with edamame, butternut squash, and smooth silken tofu and then boiled and pan-fried until golden. Serve with soy sauce for a savory and fun-to-eat treat.
7. Cranberry Bread Dumplings With Red Wine Mushroom Sauce
Source: Cranberry Bread Dumplings With Red Wine Mushroom Sauce
Bread dumplings are a dish that every Austrian knows from dinners at grandma’s house. Traditionally made with eggs, these Cranberry Bread Dumplings With Red Wine Mushroom Sauce by Melina Kutelas are held together with ground flax seeds. Fresh cranberries, parsley, and chopped almonds not only make these dumplings festive and pretty to look at, but they also taste amazing. Served alongside a red wine mushroom sauce, the two go together like no other. Add them to your holiday spread, or alongside a veggie loaf, or just make them on their own.
8. Tomato and Root Veggie Casserole with Herby Dumplings
Source: Tomato and Root Veggie Casserole with Herby Dumplings
This rich Tomato and Root Veggie Casserole with Herby Dumplings by Rachel Phipps is perfectly filling. You’ll be craving that light, fluffy, and uniquely satisfying mouthful you can only really get from a good English dumpling!
9. Momo: South Asian Dumplings With Apple Chutney
Source: Momo: South Asian Dumplings With Apple Chutney
Momos are a type of dumpling native to South Asian countries like Nepal and Tibet. Similar to Japanese gyoza, they are traditionally filled with a mixture of meat and vegetables, but this recipe for Momo: South Asian Dumplings With Apple Chutney by Valentina Chiappa replaces meat with hearty beluga lentils, cabbage, and other vegetables. If you prefer crispy dumplings, try pan-frying them after they’ve been steamed and serve with the spiced apple chutney!
10. Pan Fried Dumplings
Source: Pan Fried Dumplings
These homemade Pan Fried Dumplings by George Lee have a crispy top crust and a meaty, umami vegan filling. These will take you right back to the street vendors in Taiwan.
11. Roasted Tofu and Grilled Seitan Dumplings
Source: Roasted Tofu and Grilled Seitan Dumplings
Tofu AND seitan dumplings?! A little out there, we know. Mixing the two kings of the vegan protein world into tight little packages of perfection is one of the best culinary discoveries. Add in some sautéed, minced bell peppers, white onion, tons of garlic, and scallions and you’ve got something truly transcendent. Make as many as your heart desires because you will never regret having made too many of these Roasted Tofu and Grilled Seitan Dumplings by Travis Piper.
12. Mushroom and Vegetable Dumplings
Source: Mushroom and Vegetable Dumplings
Serve these Mushroom and Vegetable Dumplings by Lee Khatchadourian-Reese with a soy/agave dipping sauce as the perfect compliment. This recipe makes about forty dumplings. Eat them all at dinner, or save some for the freezer.
13. Slow Cooker Vegetable Stew and Dumplings
Source: Slow Cooker Vegetable Stew and Dumplings
This Slow Cooker Vegetable Stew and Dumplings by Emma Blake recipe is one that you will quickly fall in love with. The stew is filled with healthy veggies and bursting with flavors, and the dumplings are amazing mixed in!
14. New Year’s Dumplings
Source: New Year’s Dumplings
Celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year with these delicious dumplings! These New Year’s Dumplings by Christine Wong are packed with veggies and tofu, and are a fantastic pair with ginger or chili sauces which are included in this recipe!
15. Malai Kofta: Potato Dumplings in Spiced Tomato Sauce
Source: Malai Kofta: Potato Dumplings in Spiced Tomato Sauce
Traditionally, this dish is comprised of fried potato, veggie, and cheese meatball dumplings floating in a spiced tomato sauce. Served with rice or flatbread, it is a treat. These Malai Kofta: Potato Dumplings in Spiced Tomato Sauce by Renee Press are instead made with chickpea flour, potatoes, and an array of delicious spices. This veganized version is still creamy, rich, and full of all the fragrant flavors. Vegan Malai Kofta will be a new dinnertime favorite!
