This vegan dim sum dumplings recipe requires some time and finger skills, but in the end, it's worth it for these delicious dumplings!
Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings [Vegan]
For the Dough:
- 2 1/2 cups high-quality all-purpose Flour + approximately 2 tablespoons, if needed
- 1 1/4 cups hot Water
For the Filling:
- 7/8 cups Wood Ear Fungus canned and chopped
- 7/8 cups Shiitake Mushrooms canned and chopped
- 3 cups Napa Cabbage Chopped, save 6-8 small leafs to line the steamer
- 1/3 cup Carrot grated
- 2 Scallions chopped
- 1/2 white Onion diced
- 1 clove Garlic Pressed with a garlic press
- 1 tablespoon Ginger Pressed with a garlic press
- 1 tablespoon fresh Turmeric pressed with a garlic press
- 3 tablespoons Soy Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper
- 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
- 1 tablespoon Tapioca or Cornstarch
How to Prepare Steamed Vegan Dim Sum Dumplings [Vegan]
For the Dough:
- Mix together flour and water. Knead by hand for 10 minutes, or use a kneading machine and knead for about 3-4 minutes.
- Take a medium-sized bowl and coat the inside with 1 tsp of olive oil. Transfer the dough ball into the bowl, roll it around so that it’s fully coated with oil and cover it with a damp kitchen towel. Set aside, let it rest for 30 minutes.
For the Filling:
- Take a medium bowl and add the mushrooms, carrots, scallions, ginger, garlic, onion, soy sauce, salt, black pepper, sesame oil, tapioca or cornstarch and turmeric. Stir well, cover it and put it in the fridge and let it rest for at least 1 hour.
- After, take the bowl out of the fridge and transfer it to a deep frying pan and cook it on medium heat for about 10 minutes. Add the napa cabbage and cook for another 10 minutes or until all the liquid is gone. Set aside and let it cool down.
- When the dough has rested, cut it in 4 pieces. Take one dough piece and roll it into a log, about 3 cm (1,2 inches) thick. Cover the rest of the dough with a damp kitchen towel. Now cut the log into pieces, each piece should be around 2 cm (0,8 inches) thick.
- Take a piece (put the other dough pieces under the damp kitchen towel) and roll a ball. Now press it down with your fingers into a disk, then roll the dough into a very thin wrapper (about 2 millimeters thin).
- It is helpful to leave them a bit thicker in the center and roll them out paper thin on the edges, so that it gets easier to fold them later. When you are finished with your wrapper, place it under the damp kitchen towel. Repeat with the remaining dough.
- If you have trouble rolling out symmetrical disks, use a large 3.9 diameter glass to cut out the wrappers. Its important to keep the dough moist at all time, otherwise it will get rock hard!
- Take a wrapper one by one and add 1 tablespoon of cold filling to the wrapper. Now start folding the edges.
- Get a deep frying pan that fits your bamboo steamer and add some water to it, the bamboo steamer should sit in the water about 1 inch deep. Always check while steaming the dumplings, that there is still enough water in the pan.
Line the steamer with some napa cabbage leaves and place the dumplings on them. Give each of them some space.
- Now let them sit in the steamer for about 5-10 min, depending on how thick your wrappers are.
Take them out, sprinkle with some white sesame seeds and serve with soy sauce on the side. Enjoy!
Comments