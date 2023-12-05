The holiday season features some of the best Fall produce and flavors, including sweet potatoes, pecans, apples, and berries to name a few. Whether you’re hosting a big holiday family event or an intimate dinner with friends, these recipes are guaranteed to be a hit.

We hope these mouthwatering and beautiful cream pie recipes get you excited for the holiday season!

1. Banana Cream Pie

Source: Banana Cream Pie

Cool, creamy, and topped with coconut whipped cream and caramel sauce, this Banana Cream Pie by Gabrielle St. Claire is the ultimate indulgence.

2. The Best Banana Cream Pie

Source: The Best Banana Cream Pie

If you are a connoisseur of the banana cream pie (like we are) you will be pumped about this recipe by Rita Marie – it’s The Best Banana Cream Pie ever. The crumbly date crust is slathered with a decadent date caramel, covered in ripe bananas, and then topped off with velvety coconut cream and some more banana slices for good measure.

3. No-Bake Mango Raspberry Cream Pie

Source: No-Bake Mango Raspberry Cream Pie

This vegan No-Bake Mango Raspberry Cream Pie recipe by Gretchen Price is easier than it looks! The best part is you don’t have to turn on the oven! It’s bursting with the delicious flavors of raspberry and mango, then topped off with vegan whipped cream. The recipe calls for vegan cream cheese as the base for both of the filling layers, but if you do not have vegan cream cheese you can substitute cashew cream instead. Just add that last after cooking the mixture on the stove. You can also use sliced mango instead of the golden sandwich cookies layer. This mango raspberry cream pie is such a crowd-pleaser––you have to try it out!

4. Chocolate Cream Pie

Source: Chocolate Cream Pie

Impress your guests with this extremely delicious, but very easy-to-prepare Chocolate Cream Pie by Rouxbe.

5. Coconut Lime Ice Cream Pie With Chocolate Crust

Source: Coconut Lime Ice Cream Pie With Chocolate Crust

Chocolate and lime aren’t a flavor combo you come across often, but this Coconut Lime Ice Cream Pie With Chocolate Crust by Gin Butters is proof that it should happen more often. A sweet, creamy coconut and lime ice cream pie nestled in a rich, chocolatey almond crust. The flavors balance each other and the result is a cool, creamy, and refreshing summer treat.

6. Raw Chunky Monkey Banana Cream Pie

Source: Raw Chunky Monkey Banana Cream Pie

This gorgeous Raw Chunky Monkey Banana Cream Pie by Florian Nouh looks fantastic and is incredibly easy – you only need six ingredients. Plus, this recipe mixes a rich date crust with a banana, peanut, and chocolate filling to make a perfectly balanced and dangerously addictive dessert.

7. Boston Cream Pie

Source: Boston Cream Pie

Two layers of fluffy vanilla cake, a thick layer of creamy custard, and an easy chocolate ganache topping make this Vegan Boston Cream Pie by Nicole Dunai irresistible!

8. No-Bake Strawberry Cream Pie

Source: No-Bake Strawberry Cream Pie

Strawberries and coconut cream are a match made in heaven. Making this No-Bake Strawberry Cream Pie recipe by Stacey Horler couldn’t be any simpler, throw together a few ingredients and end up with this beautiful creation– strawberry cream pie. Super easy, super healthy, and super delicious. This is the beauty of raw desserts, they do not take long to make and they are pretty darn good for you.

9. Coconut Cream Pie With Blackberry Chia Jam

Source: Coconut Cream Pie With Blackberry Chia Jam

I did quite a lot of research on different kinds of vegan pie crusts and coconut cream fillings. Most of the recipes sounded extremely rich, as lots of the fillings used cashews as the base. I wanted to keep it a bit lighter, so I used silken tofu. This Coconut Cream Pie With Blackberry Chia Jam is not for people who are afraid of a bit of oil though, as a flakey pie crust just doesn’t work without it. The fat used in this pie by Kat Kothgasser is coconut oil, so it’s not all bad and tastes delicious!

10. California Fig Chocolate Cream Pie

Source: California Fig Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate cream pie might sound like a traditional recipe, but the ingredients in this California Fig Chocolate Cream Pie recipe by Natalie Martin MS, RD and Lexie Staten MS, RD are anything but! This pie is filled with unprocessed, plant-based ingredients, including both a veggie and a fruit! A whole-food, plant-based chocolate cream pie sweetened with figs. Creamy and firm texture. No-bake crust and no flour, oil, or refined sugar.

11. Raw Chocolate Cream Pie

Source: Raw Chocolate Cream Pie

This plant-based Raw Chocolate Cream Pie is creamy yet light, decadent yet healthy. If you like chocolate with roasted nuts and fresh fruit, you will love this pie by Julie Zimmer!

12. Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Source: Peanut Butter Cream Pie

How can you go wrong with the classic combo of peanut butter and chocolate? This Peanut Butter Cream Pie recipe by Jessica Meyers Altman is for creamy, peanut butter pie on a chocolate cinnamon crust. It’s sure to have everyone begging for more than one slice.

