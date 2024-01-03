Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Today is chocolate-covered cherry day and to celebrate we’re bringing you some of our favorite vegan chocolate cherry recipes. So make sure you save room for dessert because these are some epic creations. Enjoy!

1. Chocolate Cherry Ice Cream Pops

Source: Chocolate Cherry Ice Cream Pops

Who doesn’t love chocolate and cherries together? Especially when they are mixed with coconut milk ice cream and drizzled with a dark chocolate shell. These Chocolate Cherry Ice Cream Pops by Melissa Huggins are the perfect snack for parties. If you have any leftover chocolate drizzle, save it for more ice cream!

2. Chocolate Cherry Pizza Tart

Source: Chocolate Cherry Pizza Tart

Who said pizzas have to be cheesy or savory? This Chocolate Cherry Pizza Tart by Hannah Sunderani has a chocolate and almond oat base smothered in a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with fresh cherries, coconut flakes, and dark chocolate shavings. The thin, crisp crust makes the indulgent toppings shine in the spotlight.

3. Dark Chocolate Cherry Skillet Cookie

Source: Dark Chocolate Cherry Skillet Cookie

What’s not to love about this Dark Chocolate Cherry Skillet Cookie by Gabrielle St. Claire? It’s rich, chocolatey, and soft like butter, and the chocolate and cherry flavors blend seamlessly together, especially when topped with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. The skillet speeds up the cooking time, making the wait time between cooking and devouring even shorter.

4. Double Chocolate Cherry Brownies

Source: Double Chocolate Cherry Brownies

These Double Chocolate Cherry Brownies by Harriet Porterfield are everything a brownie should be, a slight bite on the outside and a moist fudgy texture in the middle.

5. Chocolate Cherry Smoothie

Source: Chocolate Cherry Smoothie

A simple, healthy, and delicious smoothie! This Chocolate Cherry Smoothie by Sarah and Peter Hagstrom is a tasty way to start or end the day!

6. Dark Chocolate Cherry Hummus

Source: Dark Chocolate Cherry Hummus

We know what you are thinking. Chocolate and hummus? Pass. But try this Dark Chocolate Cherry Hummus by Gabrielle St. Claire and you will instantly regret you hesitated in the first place. This recipe is seamless and affordable, and you can switch up the fruit if cherries aren’t your thing! Dark chocolate and rich cherries add another dimension of flavor while the pistachios add a crunchy texture.

7. Black Sesame and Chocolate Cherry Coconut Bars

Source: Black Sesame and Chocolate Cherry Coconut Bars

These Black Sesame and Chocolate Cherry Coconut Bars by Laura Peill have this gooey chocolate cherry top, sprinkled with crunchy nuts and cacao nibs, which is slathered on top of a soft and chewy crust studded with chia seeds and black sesame seeds. The base gets a slight sweetness from the coconut butter, while the tart cherries are complimented by the soft caramel-like dates.

8. Panna Cotta With Chocolate Cherry Sauce

Source: Panna Cotta With Chocolate Cherry Sauce

This decadent, dairy-free Panna Cotta With Chocolate Cherry Sauce by Philipp Ertl is not only super delicious but also high in protein and low in fat compared to its coconut-based counterparts! Don’t worry — despite being a worthy finish to a night of fine dining, it’s incredibly easy to make. Silken tofu is blended with sweeteners and agar agar, an ingredient derived from seaweed that makes desserts gelatinous without the need for gelatin. A generous amount of chocolate cherry sauce is the finishing touch to this Italian classic.

9. Cherry Chocolate Yogurt Cups

Source: Cherry Chocolate Yogurt Cups

In this case, we used cherries, but you can easily replace them with the seasonal fruit of your choice. Either way, you have to try these Cherry Chocolate Yogurt Cups by Valentina Chiappa.

10. Cherry Chocolate Pie

Source: Cherry Chocolate Pie

In this recipe, a chia cherry jam sits on a raw pie crust base of seeds and Medjool dates. The cherry jam is sweet, tart, and has the perfect texture. The pie is then topped with cool, creamy coconut yogurt, and garnished with fresh cherries and cacao nibs. Serve this decadent Cherry Chocolate Pie by Dani Venn chilled.

11. No-Bake Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake

Source: No-Bake Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake

This is a chocolate lover’s cherry cheesecake. The dark chocolate and cherry combination is already divine, but it somehow manages to get even better when it meets the cashew cream and hazelnut crust. Drooling enough yet? This No-Bake Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake by Maya Sozer is spectacular!

12. Cherry and Pistachio Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Source: Cherry and Pistachio Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy these festive and decadent Cherry and Pistachio Double Chocolate Chip Cookies by Rachel Clarke! The fresh cherries give an added sweetness to the delicious cookie.

