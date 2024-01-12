Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Curry in and of itself is delicious! Add tofu and you get a much more filling and protein-filled dish. Pair your tofu curry with rice or a slice of naan bread and you have yourself a meal of dreams. You must give these tofu curry recipes from our Food Monster App a try. You will not regret it!

1. Instant Pot Tofu Mango Coconut Curry

Source: Vegan Mango Coconut Curry with Tofu

Do you love mangoes and coconut? Then you will love this spiced Vegan Mango Coconut Curry with Tofu! This curry has a sweet taste that is well balanced with all the spices and seasoning—a comforting curry for cold nights!

2. Blood Orange Tofu Curry