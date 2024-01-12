Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Curry in and of itself is delicious! Add tofu and you get a much more filling and protein-filled dish. Pair your tofu curry with rice or a slice of naan bread and you have yourself a meal of dreams. You must give these tofu curry recipes from our Food Monster App a try. You will not regret it!
1. Instant Pot Tofu Mango Coconut Curry
Source: Vegan Mango Coconut Curry with Tofu
Do you love mangoes and coconut? Then you will love this spiced Vegan Mango Coconut Curry with Tofu! This curry has a sweet taste that is well balanced with all the spices and seasoning—a comforting curry for cold nights!
2. Blood Orange Tofu Curry
This Blood Orange Tofu Curry by Lorna is a creative way to use your citrus peels and an easy meal to whip up quickly. The curry is rich, creamy, and has just the right amount of spice and the perfume from the orange peel make this a really special treat.
3. One-Pot Thai Tofu Coconut Curry
Who doesn’t love curry and tofu made in one pot? They are the perfect partners in crime but don’t fear there is no crime against your figure here. This recipe is light and oh-so divine. Don’t be surprised if you end of making it a few times a month. Serve over your favorite grain and enjoy! This One Pot Thai Tofu Coconut Curry by Diane Smith is awesome.
4. Easy Thai Red Tofu Curry
Source: Thai Red Tofu Curry
This Thai Red Tofu Curry by Dana Sandonato is colorful, tangy, tasty, and perfect to curl up with when it’s chilly or rainy outside. Throw in your favorite tofu for a filling, flavor-packed meal that will leave you satisfied and nourished.
