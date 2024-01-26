Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Whenever we see a lost animal roaming the streets, we always do everything in our power to return them to their loving parents. While we would never want to think about what would happen if our own pets were to escape or get lost, in the off chance that this did happen, we would hope that another kind person would help to return them. It is a small action, but taking the time to reunite a pet with its guardian is a truly amazing act. Just check out the reaction the woman in this video has when she is finally reunited with her missing dog.
The little dog had been missing for several weeks, and the woman’s daughter took to social media to help recover her mother’s lost pooch. After a long series of coordination through Craiglist and Facebook, the daughter finally managed to track down her mom’s beloved pup and get her home!
A small act of kindness sure does go a long way!
If you\’ve ever truely loved a pet… you know exactly what she just felt.