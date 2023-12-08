Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay

Just in time for Christmas — a sweet, happy story to make us all smile and a loving reunion for a worried family! Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver Jaime Grabowski was finishing her route when she spotted two dogs alone on the street. They looked very clean and happy but lost. Fortunately, she decided that she’d help them get back home.

In the video, Grabowski can be seen lovingly scolding the dogs with a parental voice telling them they should be home before getting off the bus and bringing them to safety. The very good and obedient boys followed her right onto the bus and enjoyed getting to know her until Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) came to their rescue.

Grabowski called dispatchers and let them know she had to make sure these dogs were safely returned home. They could have been hit by a car or worse.

MADACC found that not only are the boys healthy, but they also escaped from their home just 2.5 miles away from where they were found. Their family spent all night looking for them, and thanks to Grabowski and MADACC, they were reunited!

What a happy story in time for the holidays. The dogs went on quite the adventure, but luckily they came across just the right person. Hug your furry, four-legged companions a little tighter this Christmas, knowing they are safely home with you!

