Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Most of us view cats and rodents as foes, not friends. The hostility is often portrayed in cartoons and other media so it seems like a given that if you put a rat and a cat together in a room, it won’t end well. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth for Bernie, the rat, and Galaxy, the cat.
When Bernie’s family brought him home for the first time, they were a bit nervous about how he would get along with their cat, Galaxy. At first, each animal was both curious and cautious, but after only two weeks, their relationship blossomed.
Because Bernie was still very young, Galaxy groomed him and treated him like her own baby. She made sure to take care of her new friend and make him feel at home. Now that Bernie’s a bit older, they love to chase each other and play fight all day long! Of course, they eventually get tired, and then it’s time for some snuggles.
This sweet duo brought smiles to our faces, and we hope it does for you too!
If you want to see more videos and photos of cat and rat shenanigans, keep up with them on their Instagram!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Blossom the Turkey Loves Hanging Out with Her Dog Best Friend Rather than Other Turkeys [Video]
- Precious Photo of 3 Unlikely Friends Will Change the Way You See Animals
- Unlikely Best Friends: Chicken and German Shepherd Play Together (VIDEO)
- Wombat and Kangaroo Love Spooning Each Other!
- Stranded Pit Bull Gets Rescued and Makes The Most Unlikely New Friend (VIDEO)
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments