Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Most of us view cats and rodents as foes, not friends. The hostility is often portrayed in cartoons and other media so it seems like a given that if you put a rat and a cat together in a room, it won’t end well. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth for Bernie, the rat, and Galaxy, the cat.

When Bernie’s family brought him home for the first time, they were a bit nervous about how he would get along with their cat, Galaxy. At first, each animal was both curious and cautious, but after only two weeks, their relationship blossomed.

Because Bernie was still very young, Galaxy groomed him and treated him like her own baby. She made sure to take care of her new friend and make him feel at home. Now that Bernie’s a bit older, they love to chase each other and play fight all day long! Of course, they eventually get tired, and then it’s time for some snuggles.

This sweet duo brought smiles to our faces, and we hope it does for you too!

If you want to see more videos and photos of cat and rat shenanigans, keep up with them on their Instagram!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: