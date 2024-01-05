Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Animals fall out of livestock trucks far more often than you might think. These animals usually get injured and sadly, some die, however, there are cases of these poor animals not just surviving but finally getting to live. Leigh was one of these cows.

Leigh was on a long truck ride from a dairy farm in Ohio to a veal processing plant in upstate New York. Along the way, he and fourteen other calves fell out. While this is very traumatizing, especially considering what they had already suffered as a result of being separated from their mothers, these calves escaped the horrors that were to come.

When dairy cows give birth to a male calf, he is immediately separated from her and sent to a veal farm to be confined to a tiny veal crate until slaughter sixteen weeks later. The crate prohibits movements because that would lead to “unnecessary” muscle mass and thus, tough meat. These poor calves are in so much distress due to being taken from their mothers so soon that they “become sick, lose weight from not eating, and cry so much that their throats become raw.”

The ANNA Shelter and Pennsylvania helped the Farm Sanctuary rescue Leigh and two other calves. They were sent to Cornell University’s Nemo Farm Animal Hospital to be treated for their life-threatening injuries. Now Leigh gets to live out his days at a beautiful animal sanctuary where, as the video says, he will be seen as a “someone” rather than a something – as all animals should.

