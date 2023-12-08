Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay

A small dog named Han Solo (aka Solo) is now safe and happy, thanks to Lisa Arturo and JoAnn Wiltz from the Hope for Paws team. This rescue was made possible by a neighbor who called the rescue team because they were worried little Solo would be hit by a car. The fearless duo got to the location and secured the area using fencing.

Lisa worked her magic to ease Solo’s fear – he was literally shaking because he was so scared, poor baby! But after she comforted him a little, she was able to place a lucky leash around his neck, pick him up, and carry him to the Hope for Paws vehicle for his freedom ride. After a microchip check, a warm, relaxing bath, and some cuddles, Solo was feeling much better. Just look at how different he is now that he no longer has to protect himself from life on the streets!

Han Solo went on to be in foster care with PAL Rescue. May the force be with you, Solo!

