Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get fit and healthy. However, it’s also one of the most difficult. It takes a long time to see results, it’s exhausting work, and most importantly, it takes tons of self-discipline. But you can make exercising much easier to stick to if you have a workout buddy and a Support system.
And who would make a better buddy and Support system than man’s best friend? They’re loyal, they’re loving, and they always have tons of energy, so it should be great, right? Well … not quite.
This determined pet parent is trying to get through her fitness routine. (If you’ve tried p90x then you know it can be pretty intense.) Luckily, she has her dogs there to give her moral Support. The only problem is that the dogs are being a little too supportive! We can’t help but laugh as they climb under her, lick her face, and try to boop her nose when she comes down for pushups!
They might not be making her exercise regimen much easier, but it’s the thought that counts!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Bus Driver Reunites Lost Dogs With Family Just in Time for the Holidays! [Video]
- Three Dogs Rescued From Dumpsite Reunited One Year Later For Emotional Photo Recreation
- 53 Dogs and Three People Are Safe After Plane Crash onto Snowy Golf Course
- Shelter Pup Spent 2 Months Watching People Adopt Other Dogs, Then This Happened [Video]
- Georgia Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Authorities Found 106 Dogs Bred for Fighting
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments