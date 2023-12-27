Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get fit and healthy. However, it’s also one of the most difficult. It takes a long time to see results, it’s exhausting work, and most importantly, it takes tons of self-discipline. But you can make exercising much easier to stick to if you have a workout buddy and a Support system.

And who would make a better buddy and Support system than man’s best friend? They’re loyal, they’re loving, and they always have tons of energy, so it should be great, right? Well … not quite.

This determined pet parent is trying to get through her fitness routine. (If you’ve tried p90x then you know it can be pretty intense.) Luckily, she has her dogs there to give her moral Support. The only problem is that the dogs are being a little too supportive! We can’t help but laugh as they climb under her, lick her face, and try to boop her nose when she comes down for pushups!

They might not be making her exercise regimen much easier, but it’s the thought that counts!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: