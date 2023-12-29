Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Felicity was rescued from a backyard butcher in Los Angeles. She and the other sheep, goats, and calf were malnourished and severely neglected; however, they were finally safe and going to get the care that they needed.

Felicity didn’t fit in or get along with the animals she was rescued with nor with the other sheep at the sanctuary. You might say that she was the black sheep of the group. After all that she had been through, Felicity was desperately in need of someone that she could count on and spend time with. But then came Yoda, a rescued llama.

Yoda came to the sanctuary, already loving sheep and wanting to spend time with them. Sadly, the feeling was not mutual, and the sheep usually ran away from him. However, Felicity clicked with this fellow outcast and started to get closer and closer to him. The unlikely pair soon became the best of friends! Now they love to play, nap, eat, and stroll around together. Felicity, who is a bit anxious, enjoys hiding under her tall friend, and to make her more comfortable, Yoda even shoos away and spits on the other sheep. Talk about a supportive friend!

This unlikely duo is so adorable, and they are lucky to have found each other. Their story goes to show that anyone can find a best friend as long as they are open to all the possibilities.

