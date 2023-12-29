Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Felicity was rescued from a backyard butcher in Los Angeles. She and the other sheep, goats, and calf were malnourished and severely neglected; however, they were finally safe and going to get the care that they needed.
Felicity didn’t fit in or get along with the animals she was rescued with nor with the other sheep at the sanctuary. You might say that she was the black sheep of the group. After all that she had been through, Felicity was desperately in need of someone that she could count on and spend time with. But then came Yoda, a rescued llama.
Yoda came to the sanctuary, already loving sheep and wanting to spend time with them. Sadly, the feeling was not mutual, and the sheep usually ran away from him. However, Felicity clicked with this fellow outcast and started to get closer and closer to him. The unlikely pair soon became the best of friends! Now they love to play, nap, eat, and stroll around together. Felicity, who is a bit anxious, enjoys hiding under her tall friend, and to make her more comfortable, Yoda even shoos away and spits on the other sheep. Talk about a supportive friend!
This unlikely duo is so adorable, and they are lucky to have found each other. Their story goes to show that anyone can find a best friend as long as they are open to all the possibilities.
To Support the Farm Sanctuary and animals like Yoda and Felicity, you can Donate here.
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- From Pigs and Chickens to Dogs and Ducklings: 10 Unlikely Animal Friendships Too Cute to Handle!
- Unlikely Best Friends: Chicken and German Shepherd Play Together (VIDEO)
- Wombat and Kangaroo Love Spooning Each Other!
- Stranded Pit Bull Gets Rescued and Makes The Most Unlikely New Friend (VIDEO)
- Rescued Special Needs Puppy and Flightless Pigeon are Best Buds!
- Rescued Hen and Labrador are Best Friends!
- An Orphaned Piglet Saw His Kitten Friend Struggling to Recover From a Seizure, So He Did the Sweetest Thing (VIDEO)
- Friend Trio of Two Dogs and a Goat Play All Night!
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments