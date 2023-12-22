Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Is winter weather getting you down? This video is sure to put a smile right back on your face. There’s nothing quite like watching happy farm animals enjoying their freedom. Add a fresh blanket of snow, and it’s truly one of the most wholesome sights you’ll ever see!
Erdlingshof is an animal sanctuary in southern Germany with all different kinds of residents, from cows to dogs to rabbits! In this video, a few cow, donkey, and horse residents are playing around in the snow! The way they jump and roll around is adorable. It’s the kind of life that every animal deserves.
