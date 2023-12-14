Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

In large mammals, mothers will often instinctively reject weak or small babies after they are born so that they can focus on the baby or babies that have a better chance at survival. This is what happened to Luna, a mini horse.

After she was born, Luna’s mother rejected her, and thus, she had to be separated to survive. Sue brought the tiny horse into her house, and Luna instantly felt at home. Because Luna was so young and needed to be bottle-fed, Sue had to bring her everywhere and attend to her constantly. Luna fit right in with Sue’s dogs and was often found snuggling up with them in their beds. She even enjoyed giving kisses to Sue’s cat (who, in total cat fashion, was uninterested in the newbie.)

Luna’s best friend was Cooper the dog with whom she played in the yard every morning. Even though Luna is a mini horse, she eventually got too big for the house and had to move into the barn. For a horse who thought she was a dog, that must have been a bit disorienting! Fortunately, Luna made friends with the other mini horses and still loves to play around with her best friend, Cooper, when he visits. She may be a bit bigger, but she also still gives the same hugs that she did as a baby.

We hope this cutie brings a smile to your face! She sure did for us!

