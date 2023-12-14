Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In large mammals, mothers will often instinctively reject weak or small babies after they are born so that they can focus on the baby or babies that have a better chance at survival. This is what happened to Luna, a mini horse.
After she was born, Luna’s mother rejected her, and thus, she had to be separated to survive. Sue brought the tiny horse into her house, and Luna instantly felt at home. Because Luna was so young and needed to be bottle-fed, Sue had to bring her everywhere and attend to her constantly. Luna fit right in with Sue’s dogs and was often found snuggling up with them in their beds. She even enjoyed giving kisses to Sue’s cat (who, in total cat fashion, was uninterested in the newbie.)
Luna’s best friend was Cooper the dog with whom she played in the yard every morning. Even though Luna is a mini horse, she eventually got too big for the house and had to move into the barn. For a horse who thought she was a dog, that must have been a bit disorienting! Fortunately, Luna made friends with the other mini horses and still loves to play around with her best friend, Cooper, when he visits. She may be a bit bigger, but she also still gives the same hugs that she did as a baby.
We hope this cutie brings a smile to your face! She sure did for us!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Two Horses Rescued After Getting Stuck Neck-Deep in Mud
- Grateful Wild Horse Thanks Rescuer For Freeing Him From Chains (VIDEO)
- This Horse Was Neglected but Made a Miraculous Recovery (VIDEO)
- One Year Later, Baby Horse Who Was Left Broken, Cold, and Abandoned is Loving Life (VIDEO)
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments