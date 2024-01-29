Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Many of us have a garden filled with herbs of the culinary persuasion. Sage, rosemary, and thyme are pretty much staples. But, there are so many other herbs that can be added to a garden that give color, texture, and wonderful aromas of their own- chamomile, mint, and lavender to name but a few.

Lots of these herbs, including those usually reserved for cooking, make very tasty and often medicinal herbal teas that you can add to your kitchen cabinet and home apothecary.

There is so much information here at OGP to help you get started choosing the right herbal teas for you and to help you grow some of your own at home.

1. Herbal Teas

Herbal teas, especially when consumed regularly, are powerful. Most plants have a myriad of medicinal powers, be it settling an upset stomach, quelling a headache, or merely battling a cold. What science strongly suggests is that, within herbs, we can find a natural cornucopia of what the body needs to stay healthy. While manufacturers have certainly created a huge selection for us to choose from, we also have the option of making our blends, suited to our particular tastes and health concerns. Frankly, for those with culinary curiosity, it can be downright fun. Read on to learn How to Make Your Own Herbal Teas

2. Herbal Sun Tea

There is something nostalgic about brewing a big jar of sun tea on a summer afternoon and sipping it over ice on the porch. Traditionally, sun tea is made with black tea and sugar that is left to brew in the hot sun. However, with the rise of herbal teas, or tisanes, there is nothing to say that you can go ahead and brew yourself a jar of your favorite herbal variety. Learn How to Make Herbal Sun Tea on a Hot Summer’s Afternoon.

3. Coffee Substitutes

If caffeine consumption is something that you would like to reduce, what the heck are you supposed to drink in the morning to satisfy that itch and set you up on the right track for the day? Check out these 5 Herbal Teas That Are A Great Alternative to Morning Caffeinated Drinks that might offer you some alternative health benefits as well as a delicious cup!

4. Catnip

Catnip is probably the most commonly known among cat owners. It is a herb that sends about 50 percent of our feline friend population seemingly sky high! People buy it in essential oil form to spray on their cat’s toys. Many cats react to it by rubbing themselves over the source of the scent and appear to enjoy its intoxicating aromas. However, catnip isn’t just for cats. It has long been used as a medicinal remedy for humans, too. It is a simple, aromatic, and pretty herb that is very easy to grow in your backyard. Read on to learn All About Catnip: How to Grow and Use it for Tea.

5. Jasmine

you can grow enough jasmine at home perfectly well and provide yourself with all the jasmine tea you could desire. Pure jasmine tea exists, but traditionally, jasmine tea is a simple green or black tea that has been infused with the scent of jasmine. It is very doable, and if you are in the right climate, you could even grow your true tea plants (Camellia sinensis) as well. Then, you’d be on to a winner! Read on to learn How to Grow and Use Jasmine for Tea Making.

6. Chamomile

Chamomile is commonly known and used as a comforting bedtime tea. This pretty plant, which is a member of the daisy family (Asteraceae family), is very simple to grow and can provide you with a bountiful garden bursting with delicate flowers and fragrant foliage, as well as an abundance of fodder for your herbal tea cupboard. The word chamomile comes from the Greek Chamos which means “ground” and melos, which means “apple.” This makes sense, as some describe the smell of chamomile as being reminiscent of apples! Click here to learn How to Grow and Use Chamomile in Herbal Tea.

7. Herbal Tea Garden

Some plants that are common in gardens could come together to make a fine herbal tea garden. You could spare a section of your yard to start your tea garden or even begin a container garden dedicated to herbs that make wonderful infusions. There is a herb for every mood and time of day. Imagine being able to tiptoe outside and pick leaves to make the perfect tea to suit your mood or soothe certain complaints. Check out these 5 Plants to Grow in Your Herbal Tea Garden.

8. Wintertime Herbal Tea

When the winter season hits so can the colds, sneezes, sore throats, and sniffles. Aside from curling up on the sofa under a blanket, a hot cup of tea can do wonders on many levels. Just drinking hot water on its own can help to alleviate nasal congestion and soothe scratchy throats. Add to that various immune-boosting herbs and you have yourself a comforting and cold-fighting potion. Of course, there is the fact that staying hydrated is essential in fighting a cold. Here are 9 Herbal Teas for the Cold and Flu Season.

These articles are for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Research all herbs before consuming them. Consult a medical professional before using herbs medicinally.

