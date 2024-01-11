Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A creamy and warming Vegan London Fog that is perfectly sweet.
Earl Grey Tea Latte [Vegan]
Serves
1
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Earl Grey Tea Latte [Vegan]
- 1/2 cup boiling water
- 1 earl grey tea bag
- 3/4 cup oat milk (steamed/ frothed/ or use your fav plantbased milk)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
How to Prepare Earl Grey Tea Latte [Vegan]
- Boil water for the tea. Once boiled, pour 1/2 cup of boiling water into a cup and add the teabag. Let steep for a few minutes while you froth your milk.
- Add the maple syrup and vanilla to the hot water and tea bag and stir.
- Add the frothed milk to the cup. And stir to incorporate flavours. Option to continue steeping or remove the teabag.
- Best enjoyed immediately.
