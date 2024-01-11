Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A creamy and warming Vegan London Fog that is perfectly sweet.

Earl Grey Tea Latte [Vegan]

Serves

1

Cooking Time

10

Ingredients You Need for Earl Grey Tea Latte [Vegan]

  • 1/2 cup boiling water
  • 1 earl grey tea bag
  • 3/4 cup oat milk (steamed/ frothed/ or use your fav plantbased milk)
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

How to Prepare Earl Grey Tea Latte [Vegan]

  1. Boil water for the tea. Once boiled, pour 1/2 cup of boiling water into a cup and add the teabag. Let steep for a few minutes while you froth your milk.
  2. Add the maple syrup and vanilla to the hot water and tea bag and stir.
  3. Add the frothed milk to the cup. And stir to incorporate flavours. Option to continue steeping or remove the teabag.
  4. Best enjoyed immediately.
    Robin Browne

    Robin is the author behind Greens, Eggs, and Yams. Her love language is food and being in the kitchen provides a certain meditation for her. She loves creating and eating healthy foods, which is reflected in her recipes. Robin started on this food journey about ten years ago when she changed to a gluten-free + plant-based diet. Robin’s desire to live a healthy lifestyle motivates her to create wholesome and dreamy foods.

