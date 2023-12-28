Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When cold weather and early evening darkness chase you indoors for months on end, things can start to get pretty cabin-feverish, pretty quickly.

While an autumn hike or a stroll on a fresh winter’s day can be wonderful, refreshing, and healthy, sometimes going outside just isn’t an option. What, then, apart from turning on the TV, is one to do with oneself that will not result in feeling sluggish and dead?

Shockingly, there are lots of really rewarding, creative, cheap, and cheerful you can get stuck into this winter. Without having to go out and buy a bunch of stuff to start a new hobby, you can while away many an, otherwise, cold and dismal afternoon with these awesome OGP ideas.

1. Indoor Woodwork

For those of us who have taken the plunge into hobbyist carpentry and repurposed wood, being inside for winter can feel even more burdensome. Cabin fever happens to just about everyone when the weather gets frigid, and with that, we find ourselves pacing, wishing, and wanting something to do. Well, the good news is that woodworking doesn’t have to stop just because it’s too cold to play outside. There are lots of small, fun, and worthwhile projects that a budding carpenter can get into at the kitchen table or in front of the fireplace. Here are 7 Recycled Woodworking Projects You Can Do Indoors.

2. Indoor Garden Projects

Gardening is a proven positive in people’s lives, providing something calming and therapeutic to do, as well as some exercise and delicious food. Unfortunately, we can’t always be outside in the garden. Sometimes the weather is a little uncooperative, either raining us indoors or growing too cold for piddling. In such instances, there is still gardening to be done. There are a lot of indoor garden projects to work on when the weather isn’t right for being out. Some gardening tasks just work perfectly for days stuck inside, and they are worth keeping in mind when you’re pining for the garden on a snowy day. Rest assured, there is still valuable and rewarding labor to be done, as well as some fun stuff. Take a look at these 11 Fun and Fruitful DIY Garden Projects for the Indoors.

3. Whittle Wood

Whittling is one of the skills many of us think we don’t have. Maybe we haven’t spent weeks in the woods on scout trips and have never met a circumstance in which carving a wooden spoon seemed life or death or even called for. More realistically, maybe we’ve just never had the time, inclination, or means to develop these skills. Seriously, without a porch, rocking chair, and a rural setting with a wily grandparent sprung from the earth, how does one go about acquiring the necessary know-how for whittling? Sure, it would be amazing to carve a little face on a stick. That would impress friends and family. It might even be fun. But…isn’t that hard to do? Read on to learn How to Whittle or Carve Wood for Easy DIY Home Projects.

4. Indoor Woodwork

While it is completely plausible that everyone in the United States has access to a recycling station that will take paper and cardboard, that isn’t to say we shouldn’t use them for fun projects at home. Reusing and upcycling material is much more energy-efficient than recycling it, and there are creative ways — even business opportunities — to do so. The world has been “increasingly paperless” for several decades now, yet we still seem to be producing a lot. Paper waste accounts for a quarter of the landfill. Offices in the US still go through some 12 trillion sheets a year. Packaging and the mail-order economy seem to be only upping the amount we use. And, despite altruistic efforts to recycle, 93 percent of that paper still comes from trees. Here are 7 DIY Projects to Do With Used Paper and Cardboard.

5. Free of Cost Home Hobbies

Have you reached the point of being home so much that the thought of binge-watching another television series makes you a little queasy? Maybe you are even to the point of having spent so much quality time with loved ones that the quality of it is starting to diminish. You don’t need another nap. You’re tired of snacking. Have you reached the point of actually starting a productive hobby? Well, if that is the case, we can do many hobbies from home without memberships and with nothing new to order: no books, mats, equipment, or art supplies. Not only are these hobbies convenient for quarantine, but they are low-to-no cost, self-improving, and possibly even fun. If ever there were a time to take one of them on, now is it. Here is a list of 10 Hobbies You Can Start at Home for Free of Cost!

6. No Power, Internet, or Screens

It’s not a stretch to say that our lives have become more attuned to technology than the living world around us. From a young age now, people are affixed to screens of all sizes, from smartphones to plasma screens. Even simpler, the thought of life—even a few hours—without electricity has become unimaginable to some. What does life look like without selfies, video streaming, and whatever flavor of social media suits you? What does someone do these days without electricity, the internet, or screens? It wasn’t even a hundred years ago that life was free of these things, but escaping them now seems an exceptional challenge. Take a look at these 10 Ways to Kill Time Without Power, Internet, or any Screens.

7. Crochet Projects

The fun thing about crochet is that it is really simple to pick up. There are tons of great tutorials on YouTube that teach the most basic steps from crocheting a chain to doing your first row of single crochet. That said, if you are a seasoned crocheter, don’t disappear, either. This is a list of fun things to crochet that aren’t run-of-mill hats and scarves. There are lots of fun things to make that can be useful and decorative. You just need a hook, some yarn, and a bit of time. Check out these Fun and Easy Crochet Projects That Aren’t Clothes.

8. Hammered Leaf and Flower Art

If you are someone who can’t take a walk or hike without bringing home a pile of pretty leaves and then find yourself wondering what to do with them, this arty and crafty project might be for you. Leaves and flowers are so beautiful, it is sometimes hard to see them just die and rot to the earth. Though this natural composting is a wonderful and essential cog in our delicate and tireless ecosystem, sometimes we just can’t help but want to borrow a tiny portion of it to try to petrify and preserve the colors and textures. Read on to learn How To Make Hammered Leaf and Flower Art.

9. DIY Rugs

Okay, so making your own rug seems like an epic task. I suppose it all depends on the size of the rug. But, even a dog mat or a hearth rug can be pretty sizeable and might seem like something best left to the professionals. However, if you are a bit crafty, or just wish you were, and have some time on your hands, there are some pretty cool ways to make your rugs at home. What is even cooler is that you can often make them from recycled or upcycled materials. Take a look at these 3 Simple Ways to Make Your Own Rugs.

10. Homemade Baskets

Hobbies are a great thing to have. They occupy your time in a usually interesting way. They keep you busy and are often a great distraction from stress and other emotional negativity. And, unless your hobby is watching movies, they can help to keep screen time to a minimum. One downside to some hobbies is that they require money and they create ‘stuff’. If you enjoy creating useful things made from recycled and upcycled materials, then basket-making might be for you. Baskets make great storage and can even be used as waste-free wrapping for presents. Heck, the basket itself could be a wonderful part of that present. Have a look at these 6 Ways to Make Baskets from Upcycled and Natural Materials.

11. DIY Hand Warmers

Winter is a time for snuggly, cozy, and comforting things. It’s the perfect excuse for hot chocolate, the right moment (or months) to nestle beneath a blanket with a book, and all the reason we need for hugging up with a spouse or special friend. Hey! We’ve got to stay warm if we are going to get through the season! A favorite for many is hand warmers. Nothing is quite so uncomfortable as frozen fingers, unable to work the keyboard or hold those knitting needles, and hand warmers are an easy, effective solution. While those little disposable hand warmers surprisingly aren’t especially toxic, they do create a constant stream of waste. Stay warm and learn How to Make Your Own Reusable Hand Warmers.

12. Crafts for Kids

With school lessons moved online and so much of our time spent indoors, it’s important to get the kids involved with something not screen-based, something that can stimulate their minds but also has them physically engaged in a completing task. Therein lies the potential of old-fashioned arts and crafts. Even better, many of the following crafts involve preliminary tasks like collecting items and making mediums, as well as multiple steps to complete the project. This means that the crafts can span several days, and/or they can provide hours of entertainment. Afterward, many of them become toys that can further occupy the kids in creative pursuits. Here is a list of 7 Ways to Engage with Your Kids at Home with Crafts.

