Soccer enthusiasts attending Lewes FC’s Barclays Women’s Championship game against Durham on January 21 are in for a unique experience as the club embraces Veganuary wholeheartedly. In a groundbreaking move, the club will go 100 percent vegan for the match!
Stef McLoughlin, the commercial manager at Lewes FC, expressed excitement about dedicating the upcoming game to the passionate and purpose-driven vegan fanbase. McLoughlin emphasized the club’s commitment to encouraging kinder and more sustainable food choices, aligning with the principles of Veganuary. To celebrate this initiative, soccer fans can enjoy a 20 percent discount on tickets by using the code VEGANSROCK when booking for the game at The Dripping Pan.
Lewes FC is no stranger to offering diverse vegan options on regular matchdays, with approximately half of the food choices being plant-based. The stadium takes pride in its unique and unconventional offerings, such as seaweed on chips, creamy vegan chicken pie, and vegan meatballs on chips.
The commitment to a sustainable lifestyle extends beyond food for Lewes FC. Bradley Pritchard, a midfielder in the men’s team, has established a pitchside community garden as part of his contract. The garden not only contributes to local food production but has also led to the initiation of free plant-based cooking classes open to all.
Lewes FC, known as the world’s first gender-equal club, maintains equal budgets and resources for both its men’s and women’s teams. As a community-owned and non-profit organization, the club continues to prioritize inclusivity and sustainability.
