Once a thriving fishing community, El Bosque is now a stark symbol of climate change’s devastating impact. In the 1980s, this coastal town was bustling with life, as fishermen brought in bountiful catches of tarpon and snook from the Gulf of Mexico. They built a vibrant community with schools, a church, and even a basketball court on the sand. But in a cruel twist of fate, the very sea that nourished them turned against El Bosque.

The town has been ravaged by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and increasingly brutal winter storms. The result is a ghost town, with remnants of buildings and the memories of over 700 residents who lived there just two years ago. Now, fewer than a dozen remain, struggling to cope in a place where nature has reclaimed its territory.

The COP28 climate summit’s recent decision to establish a multimillion-dollar loss-and-damage fund for developing countries comes too late for El Bosque. The town’s plight reflects a broader crisis as up to 8 million Mexicans face displacement due to climate-induced natural disasters over the next 30 years.

Residents like Guadalupe Cobos, who still calls El Bosque home, describe their relationship with the sea as a “toxic marriage.” The local economy, once sustained by fishing, now suffers as powerful winter storms, known as “nortes,” erode the coastline and trap the remaining locals.

El Bosque’s demise is also a stark reminder of the paradoxical relationship between fossil fuel exploration and environmental destruction. Despite the urgent need to reduce fossil fuel consumption, Mexico plans to open a new refinery just 50 miles from El Bosque. This decision highlights the conflict between economic interests and environmental sustainability.

The story of El Bosque is a harrowing preview of what may become a more common reality for coastal communities worldwide. As residents like Eglisa Arias Arias mourn the loss of their homes and the comforting sound of the sea, the global community faces a critical question: How will we respond to the increasing threats posed by climate change?

