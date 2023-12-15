Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Two Ukrainian animal charities, UAnimals and Help Animals Poltava, joined forces with the State Emergency Service (DSNS) to rescue three dozen animals stranded on an island in the Poltava region. The operation, aptly named “Operation Wet Noses,” unfolded over five hours as dedicated rescuers worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the abandoned animals.

The distressing situation arose after the caretaker of the animals passed away, leaving the furry and feathered residents without proper care. Residents stepped in to deliver food for nearly two weeks, demonstrating the community’s compassion during this challenging time.

The DSNS revealed the success of the operation in a Telegram post, highlighting the combined efforts of both animal charities and emergency services. In total, 30 cats, six dogs, two chickens, and a duck were rescued from the island, giving them a chance at a better life.

UAnimals, a nationwide animal welfare organization, shared that “Operation Wet Noses” was part of their broader mission to assist animals in need across Ukraine. On the same day, the charity reported helping a staggering 1,116 animals throughout the country, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by animals and the vital role played by dedicated organizations.

As the rescued animals find themselves in need of new homes, Help Animals Poltava issued an appeal for fosterers, calling on the local community to extend their kindness by providing temporary care and shelter. This outreach not only addresses the immediate needs of the rescued animals but also encourages community involvement in ensuring their continued well-being.

