Meet Frenchie, a charming rescue dog with a love for bedtime comfort. Claudia Vega, Frenchie’s owner, affectionately refers to her furry friend as a “troublemaker,” revealing that Frenchie was rescued from the streets of Mexico.

Now at the age of 14, Frenchie and Claudia have embarked on numerous adventures together, crisscrossing the United States and Mexico to spread joy and warmth wherever they go. Despite her mischievous reputation, Frenchie has a bedtime routine that melts hearts—she meticulously fluffs up the blankets before settling down for a cozy night’s sleep.

For Claudia Vega, Frenchie’s love has been a source of inspiration and comfort. “She taught me that dog love is unconditional,” Claudia said.

Additionally, both Frenchie and Claudia have faced and triumphed over the challenges of cancer. Claudia expresses a profound connection with Frenchie, stating, “Sometimes I feel she is my soul doggie.”

