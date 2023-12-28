Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Meet Frenchie, a charming rescue dog with a love for bedtime comfort. Claudia Vega, Frenchie’s owner, affectionately refers to her furry friend as a “troublemaker,” revealing that Frenchie was rescued from the streets of Mexico.
Now at the age of 14, Frenchie and Claudia have embarked on numerous adventures together, crisscrossing the United States and Mexico to spread joy and warmth wherever they go. Despite her mischievous reputation, Frenchie has a bedtime routine that melts hearts—she meticulously fluffs up the blankets before settling down for a cozy night’s sleep.
For Claudia Vega, Frenchie’s love has been a source of inspiration and comfort. “She taught me that dog love is unconditional,” Claudia said.
Additionally, both Frenchie and Claudia have faced and triumphed over the challenges of cancer. Claudia expresses a profound connection with Frenchie, stating, “Sometimes I feel she is my soul doggie.”
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- The BEST Orthopedic Dog Beds on Amazon For Your Pup
- Man Buys Senior Dog Bed Rail After the Pup Fell Out of Bed
- Adorable Pup Finds the Comfiest Dog Bed… A Bigger, Furrier Dog! (VIDEO)
- Adorable Video Shows Dogs’ Reaction to Cat Crashing Their Bed
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments