There are few bonds as strong as that of a dog and their human. Beyond being cherished companions, dogs have proven time and again to be heroes in their own right, stepping into the role of life-savers when the need arises. The stories of these five dogs’ innate instincts and training have led them to become genuine heroes.
1. Heidi
Source: Inside Edition/Youtube
Heidi, a German shepherd and lab mix, made headlines after detecting her human’s lung cancer. Unfortunately, she started acting strangely a few months later and lost her life to cancer. Still, her legacy remains the same!
2. Sadie
Source: CBS Evening News/Youtube
Sadie, a big German shepherd, had been turned away from shelter after shelter. Then, Bryan Myers adopted her – not knowing that she would rescue him one day. When he had a stroke, she pulled him across the room to his phone so he could call for help.
3. Jackson
Source: CBS News/Youtube
An 11-year-old pug noticed sparks coming from a plug in his family’s home. He jumped into action and rescued his family and their home from what could have been a devastating fire.
4. German Shepherd Saves Boy
Source: Irish Independent/Youtube
As a child was playing in his yard, an aggressive dog came out of nowhere. Luckily, the boy’s German shepherd stepped in the way and saved the child from an injury.
5. Dogs Stop Robbers
Source: Standard Digital Videos/Youtube
Several armed robbers began to attack a 58-year-old man after he drove home from the bank. But, his dogs stepped up and stopped them from taking his life.
As we reflect on these stories, it’s obvious that the impact of dogs on human lives extends far beyond companionship. Their unwavering loyalty, incredible intelligence, and heightened senses have elevated them to the status of heroes. The dogs above have demonstrated courage and dedication, embodying the timeless bond between humans and their canine companions.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
