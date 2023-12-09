Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In 2019, a seemingly routine delivery of 20 monkeys for research purposes at Oregon Health and Science University took an unexpected turn. The discovery of latent tuberculosis in one of the long-tailed macaques exposed the dark underbelly of the global laboratory monkey trade, highlighting concerns about the source, conditions, and ethics surrounding the industry.

The scarcity of lab monkeys is impacting crucial scientific research, with prices skyrocketing from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars per animal. Researchers, such as Jonah Sacha, have faced setbacks and delays due to the difficulty in obtaining disease-free animals. The situation is further exacerbated by a reported two-thirds of researchers struggling to find monkeys in 2021, prompting concerns that important medical advancements may be compromised.

Long-tailed macaques, the most traded primate species globally, have been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list of endangered species. The surge in demand has led to the exploitation of these primates, with the risk of wildlife trafficking and mislabeling as captive-bred animals. The consequences of such activities extend beyond endangering species, potentially fueling the emergence of new pandemics.

China, once the largest supplier, banned the wild animal trade in 2020. This has resulted in an increased demand for monkeys, met in part by countries like Cambodia, which has significantly increased exports. However, concerns arise about the regulation of breeding and trade practices in southeast Asia, potentially leading to unsustainable wild animal capture.

The intensive conditions in which lab monkeys are bred and transported create a breeding ground for potential health crises. Anne-Lise Chaber, an illegal wildlife trade researcher, warns that thousands of animals housed nearby can become a “pathogen bomb,” increasing the risk of disease transmission between humans and wildlife. This ironic situation raises ethical questions about the use of these animals for biomedical research aimed at combating current outbreaks.

Animal rights activists are urging the U.S. government to end the “cruel trade,” citing not only the ethical concerns but also the significant threat it poses to public health. The National Academies report recommends investing in non-animal technologies, such as “organ on a chip,” to reduce the overall demand for lab monkeys. Additionally, expanding domestic breeding facilities and stringent regulations could provide a more ethical and sustainable solution to the current challenges faced by researchers.

