Nanette and Gabby are two monkeys, a mother and daughter, who were given a chance to live out their lives together at the Black Beauty Ranch, a sanctuary through the Humane Society of the United States!
Image courtesy of The Humane Society of the United States
Typically, at biomedical research facilities, it is rare for infant macaques to stay with their mothers in the laboratory, astray are usually separated. After enduring a tough life at the facility, they were lucky enough to be retired to this sanctuary, where they’ve now spent over 20 years together!
Image courtesy of The Humane Society of the United States
In the wild, it is typical for infant macaques to stay with their mothers their entire lives. Nanette, the mother rhesus macaque is pictured above, at Black Beauty Ranch.
Image courtesy of The Humane Society of the United States
Kitty Block, president, and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, wrote in her blog: “As many families across the U.S. prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, I’ve been reflecting on what a beautiful story Nanette and Gabby have. I am so deeply thankful for the services our Black Beauty Ranch provides, creating homes for more than 800 animals, who would otherwise have nowhere to go.”
