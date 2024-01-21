Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) have successfully collaborated to secure the first-ever ban on the controversial forced swim test in New Zealand. This milestone marks a crucial step towards ending the use of this unscientific experiment, sparing countless animals from unnecessary torment.

Source: SAFE for Animals New Zealand/YouTube

The forced swim test, also known as the “despair test,” involves subjecting mice, rats, and other small animals to a test substance and then placing them in inescapable beakers of water. Researchers observe the animals as they frantically swim for their lives, with the misguided belief that it provides insights into human depression. PETA, along with Dr. Emily Trunnell, director of Science Advancement & Outreach, provided crucial scientific advice to NZAVS, emphasizing the pointless cruelty of the forced swim test.

NZAVS dedicated four years of tireless efforts, collecting over 25,000 signatures on a petition supporting a ban on the test. Despite the New Zealand Parliament’s decision against a nationwide ban, PETA and NZAVS persisted in their mission, adapting their approach and engaging key industry stakeholders.

Dr. Trunnell played a pivotal role in presenting evidence to members of New Zealand’s animal science and research community. The result was a significant victory, with AgResearch, the largest animal ethics committee in New Zealand, implementing a ban on the forced swim test. This ban effectively prohibits over a third of the country’s research institutions from utilizing the test, as institutions under the committee’s jurisdiction must obtain approval for animal experimentation. This represents a major shift towards compassionate, fact-based scientific exploration in the country. NZAVS received recognition for their accomplishment, winning a 2022 Lush Prize.

