In a study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSMC), common lab-bred C57BL/6 mice have demonstrated a level of self-recognition previously associated with “higher-order” animals. Employing the mirror self-recognition (MSR) test and gene mapping techniques, the scientists shed light on the intriguing cognitive capacities of these rodents.

The MSR test, initially proposed by Charles Darwin and formally developed in 1970 by psychologist Gordon Gallup Jr., aims to measure non-human animal visual self-awareness. The test involves introducing a mark, often paint or a sticker, to an animal in front of a mirror. If the animal shows interest in the mark and subsequently inspects it, it suggests a notable level of cognitive self-awareness.

UTSMC researchers tested common dark-furred mice with a contrasting white ink spot on their foreheads. The mice, upon seeing their reflection in a mirror, exhibited a grooming behavior, indicating recognition of the altered appearance. However, not all mice passed the test, with certain conditions influencing their response.

The study revealed that mice accustomed to mirrors and socialized with other dark-furred mice were more likely to exhibit self-awareness. Moreover, the size and color of the ink spot played a crucial role, emphasizing the visual basis of their recognition. The researchers acknowledged the limitations of the MSR test, particularly its applicability to species relying on visual cues.

To look deeper into the neural mechanisms behind self-recognition, the researchers conducted gene mapping. They identified a subset of neurons in the hippocampus associated with creating and storing visual self-image. When these neurons were deactivated, the mice no longer displayed grooming behavior in front of the mirror. The study also found that socially isolated mice and those raised by mice with different fur colors showed no signs of self-recognition. This led the researchers to propose that socialization among mice with similar appearances is crucial for the development of neural circuits associated with self-awareness.

Buoyed by their findings, the researchers plan to explore whether mice can recognize virtual changes in their reflection using tactile ink spot filters or projections. Additionally, they aim to investigate other brain regions involved in self-recognition and visual cue processing. The study opens up new avenues for understanding non-human animal cognition and self-awareness. While the mystery of animal consciousness remains, the researchers at UTSMC have provided valuable insights into the neural processes underlying self-recognition in mice.

