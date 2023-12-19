Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A 5-year-old bulldog and French Bulldog mix named Eve faced an uncertain fate when her owner left her at a local Fort Worth shelter, requesting euthanasia simply because they were moving to a new house.

Eve’s destiny took a positive turn when staff at the shelter reached out to Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue, a cage-free boarding facility located 30 minutes outside Dallas. The rescue promptly stepped in, ensuring Eve’s safety and well-being.

“We haven’t had her for even 24 hours, so it is too soon to know what kind of home is going to be needed for her. Her name was Eve, and we are keeping that. We will take good care of her, no need to euthanize, good grief,” the rescue told an interviewer.

This heart-wrenching incident sheds light on the broader issue of pet surrenders in the United States. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million pets are surrendered annually, with an average of 17,260 surrendered each day. The 24Pet ‘Shelter Watch Report’ revealed that the number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters increased to 46,807 in January 2023, a concerning rise of 1,744 compared to the previous year. Sadly, approximately 920,000 surrendered animals face euthanasia each year.

Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue, like many other shelters, faces challenges in finding suitable homes for surrendered pets due to limited information about their personalities. Despite the obstacles, the rescue remains committed to spending time with Eve, understanding her needs, and ensuring she finds her perfect forever home.

Eve’s story has sparked outrage on social media, with people expressing their frustration at the heartless decision of her former owner. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by animal shelters.

