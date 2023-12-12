Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, actress and activist Linda Blair opened up about a transformative “midlife crisis” that reshaped the trajectory of her life. Famous for her breakout role in the 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist, Blair revealed that the pinnacle of her Hollywood success prompted a profound self-reflection, leading her to discover what she describes as her “life’s calling.”

Source: FOX 11 Los Angeles/YouTube

Blair, now 64, candidly shared her journey, explaining that in her 20s, she found herself grappling with a sense of purpose. However, rather than succumbing to the typical midlife crisis, she recognized a deeper calling: the need to advocate for animals. “The animals need help,” she declared, setting the stage for a remarkable shift in her life’s focus.

Before the glitz and glamour of Hollywood beckoned, Blair harbored dreams of becoming a veterinarian. To fund her aspirations, she took on small modeling and commercial roles. “It wasn’t Hollywood that we signed up for. We were looking for funding for me to pursue my dream,” she explained, expressing her initial commitment to veterinary studies at Cornell University.

The turning point came with The Exorcist auditions, a process that included intensive makeup and psychological tests. The role of Regan MacNeil earned Blair an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win, but it also altered the course of her ambitions. Despite enjoying a normal childhood amidst the film’s success, Blair realized that her passion for animals never went away.

In 2003, she founded The Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abused, neglected, and abandoned animals. The foundation provides these animals with essential care, training, and, most importantly, love. Blair’s inspiration to champion animal welfare came from her late mother, Elinore Blair, who instilled in her a deep love for animals and a commitment to making a positive impact.

Despite the foundation’s success, Blair emphasizes the ongoing challenges in animal welfare. She highlights the need for increased involvement and funding in the rescue community, pointing out the lack of financial aid from the government. Urging people to take action in their communities, Blair suggests volunteering, fostering, adopting, or contributing in simple ways like organizing a bake sale or donating essentials.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: