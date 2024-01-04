Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In less than a year, Cameron Shoppach has become the face of the Indianapolis animal shelter, IndyHumane, with his unique approach to finding forever homes for dogs. At 31 years old, Shoppach, known as the “Dangler in Chief,” has garnered attention on TikTok and Instagram by showcasing the personalities of shelter dogs through his viral dangle tests.

Typically used as a temperament test for cats, Shoppach decided to apply the dangle test to the sweet dogs he works with daily. The test involves holding a dog to see if they relax in his arms or wriggle away to freedom. While the videos serve as entertaining content, they also play a crucial role in helping overlooked dogs find new families.

“I can show dogs that kind of get overlooked,” Shoppach explains, emphasizing that the dangle tests are not a pass-or-fail situation. He aims to provide potential adopters with a glimpse into the dogs’ personalities beyond the brief moments they spend at the front of the kennel.

In his most popular TikTok video, Shoppach struggles with a lively pup named Cactus before successfully executing a “good dangle.” These videos, filled with playful interactions and genuine moments, have become a powerful tool in connecting dogs with potential adopters.

Shoppach’s responsibilities extend beyond dangling; he facilitates playgroups for the dogs, getting to know their individual temperaments. Shelter CEO Donna Casamento acknowledges the importance of understanding the dogs to ensure successful adoptions. With 126 dogs and over 100 cats between foster care and the on-site facility, the goal is to provide enriching experiences for the animals.

One success story that stands out is Theo, a black pit bull who initially feared men. Shoppach dedicated two to three months building trust with Theo, eventually achieving a successful dangle.

The dangle videos not only contribute to successful adoptions but also serve as a fundraising tool. The shelter has raised approximately $5,500 through these videos, supporting initiatives like Operation Pitstop, aimed at spaying and neutering 300 dogs in the area.

While primarily featuring dog dangle videos, the shelter has also included a few cat dangles. The positive response from social media users has been overwhelming for Shoppach, creating a supportive community that celebrates the joy of pet adoption.

Casamento emphasizes that attempting to dangle a dog is not advisable unless there is an established relationship, as it works for Shoppach due to his daily interactions with the animals. Additionally, the videos help challenge stereotypes associated with bully breeds like pit bulls, breaking down misconceptions and fostering positive relationships between these dogs and potential adopters.

