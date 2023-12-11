Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Wizard the three-legged cat has recently found his perfect forever home, thanks to a special connection with his new parent. The feline came into the care of the Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) in Virginia following a life-changing accident involving a car that left him battered and in need of serious medical attention.

LHS stepped in, providing the necessary care to nurse Wizard back to health. Unfortunately, the severity of the accident led to the amputation of one of his legs. Despite his loving spirit and friendly personality, Wizard faced challenges in finding an adoptive family.

Lost and abandoned, Wizard wandered to the door of a compassionate community member who, despite the cat’s head trauma, fractured leg, and abrasions, noted his friendly and social demeanor. Wizard spent 94 days in the shelter, often overlooked by potential adopters. However, a turning point came when the Moody family, touched by Wizard’s story, generously sponsored his adoption fee, making it possible for him to capture the hearts of his new family.

On the day after Thanksgiving, Wizard met his new family. The new dad in Wizard’s life is also an amputee, creating an instant bond between them. “We think it was love at first sight for both of them,” says Jill Mollohan, Executive Director of LHS. The couple was so captivated by Wizard’s wonderful personality that they didn’t even notice he was missing a leg.

Wizard’s heartwarming adoption story became a highlight of LHS’s #FindHappiness campaign, an initiative to place animals in forever homes in time for the holidays. The shelter shared Wizard’s story on Facebook, where it garnered widespread attention, with hundreds of people expressing their reactions and leaving heartwarming comments.

