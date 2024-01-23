Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Bonds between animals, just like humans, can sometimes defy expectations. With different backgrounds, species, and motivations, unexpected animal friendships show a remarkable capacity for connection. While survival instincts and territorial behaviors are inherent in many species, some animals manage to forge unlikely friendships like the ones below.
1. Goat & Rhino
Source: Inside Addition/Youtube
A small rhino rescued from the South African Wilderness was too vulnerable to play with older rhinos at the orphanage it was taken to. So, he was paired with a goat and the two of them sparked an unlikely friendship.
2. Lions, Hyena, & Meerkat
Source: Smithsonian Channel/Youtube
Loebies Carnivore Park in South Africa rehabilitates animals, while also playing host to one of the strangest animal friendships anyone has ever seen. One enclosure has a hyena pup, two lion cubs, and a meerkat. Surprisingly, the meerkat is the most dominating friend.
3. Tiger, Bear, & Lion
Source: Real Wild/Youtube
Leo the lion, Balu the black bear, and Shere Khan the tiger have grown up together in the same enclosure. In the while, Shere Khan and Balu would be at odds, fighting for survival. But, at their home, they have become like brothers and welcomed Leo into the fold.
4. Sheep & Elephant
Source: National Geographic/Youtube
In 2008, a wild baby elephant in South Africa was orphaned. So, he was brought to the rescue center. Soon after, a sheep entered the same facility. From there, a friendship was born.
5. Hippo & Tortoise
Source: eMystery/Youtube
In 2004, a tsunami in Southeast Asia left Owen, a baby hippo in critical condition. He was rescued and taken to a Kenya wildlife reserve, where he met Mzee, a 130-year-old giant tortoise. Eventually, the two became best friends.
The animal kingdom is full of surprises. The interactions between these unlikely animal pairs show us the power of overlooking differences and giving everyone a chance.
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
