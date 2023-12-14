Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
We’ve all been friends with someone who was a total mismatch. But somehow, it worked! Well, that doesn’t just happen to humans. There are a lot of surprises in the animal kingdom, but none are more heartwarming than unlikely friendships. From an orangutan and a dog to a cat and a dolphin, there are so many strange connections in the world of animals.
1. Dog & Orangutan
Source: Real Wild/Youtube
This wildlife sanctuary was plenty of fun-loving orangutans, plus one dog! Rosco is a staple at the sanctuary too, but his role transformed from just a dog to a bff.
2. Cat & Dolphin
Source: n24our/Youtube
A marine animal park in Florida in 1997 saw of the most unlikely friendships: a cat and a dolphin. Shiloh, the dolphin, and Arthur, the cat, hit it off instantly.
3. Chihuahua & Chicken
Source: Nat Geo WILD/Youtube
This two-legged chihuahua, R00, has a difficult time fitting in with other dogs. Then, the pup met Penny, the silkie chicken. They spend every day together, adventuring with their mom.
4. Sloth & Beagle
Source: The Dodo/Youtube
This sloth, named Chuwie, and the beagle, named Seven, found each other after Chuwie was rescued after getting electrocuted. As he felt better, Seven began to get closer and closer until they were best friends.
5. Deer & Dog
Source: The Dodo/Youtube
Buttons, a mother deer, quickly became friends with a golden retriever and their friendship spanned 11 years. The whole family fell in love with Buttons!
At the end of the day, these animal friendships show us the power of a strong bond. No matter the difference between their backgrounds these friends are ready to be together for life.
