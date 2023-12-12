Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich is such a great lunch! It's healthy, full of flavor, and super filling! Speaking of filling, the filling in this sandwich is so amazing! You are going to fall in love.
Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich [Vegan]
To Bake the Tofu:
- 1 package of firm or extra firm tofu
- 1 tablespoon oil of choice (I use organic canola)
- 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
For the Sandwich:
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/3 cup Plain unsweetened almond yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- buns or bread
- tomatoes
- lettuce
- mayo (optional)
How to Prepare Zesty Tofu Salad Sandwich [Vegan]
- Bake your tofu!
- Preheat your oven to 325°F.
- Use a tofu press to squeeze out any excess water from your tofu (or wrap it in a clean towel and place something heavy on top or about 10 minutes).
- Cut your tofu into small cubes
- In a small bowl mix your oil, poultry seasoning, salt, and soy sauce.
- Add your tofu and toss well to coat.
- Place your tofu on a baking tray and bake for about 45 minutes flipping once or twice while cooking.
- Once done, remove from oven and set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, chop your pecans and cilantro and measure out your raisins.
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl mix your almond yogurt, curry powder, garlic powder, and salt. Add your pecans, raisins, and cilantro.
- Add your cooled tofu to the mix and gently toss until well coated.
- Add filling to a bun with mayo (optional), lettuce, and tomato.
- Enjoy!
