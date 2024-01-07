Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This comforting stew is the perfect way to warm up over the holidays. Carrots and cauliflower are seasoned with an enticing spice blend to make a saucy stew you and your guests are sure to enjoy.
Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew [Vegan]
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 medium cooking onion, chopped
- Fresh ground sea salt and pepper
- 6 medium/large carrots, peeled and cut into 1/4″ rounds
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon chile powder (optional – add more or less to taste)
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
- 4 cups (1 tetra box) of vegetable broth
- 1 head of cauliflower, chopped into bite-size pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 15oz can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- Parsley for garnish (optional)
How to Prepare Warming Carrot Cauliflower Stew [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large soup pot sauté the onion and garlic in 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium heat. Season with salt and pepper and cook until onion is translucent.
- Stir in the carrots and season with crushed red pepper, paprika, chili powder and turmeric. Add in the vegetable broth, bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the carrots are tender.
- While the carrots are cooking, toss the chopped cauliflower in a large mixing bowl with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder.
- Spread the cauliflower evenly on the lined baking sheet and roast in the oven until golden and lightly crispy – about 20 -25 minutes.
- Once the carrots are tender, remove the pot from the heat and puree the carrot broth mixture with an immersion blender until smooth.
- Stir in the roasted cauliflower and chickpeas and warm the stew on medium heat for 10 minutes. Serve garnished with parsley.
Notes
This recipe comes to us from Picky Diet.
