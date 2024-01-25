Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Toum, which translates literally to “garlic” in Arabic, is one of my most popular recipes and is naturally vegan. This is the kind of condiment you ask for an extra of at your local shawarma restaurant and use to dip your sandwich and fries into. It is so much cheaper to make at home and great to have on hand in your fridge for marinades, sautéing and even salad dressings. It skips the need to mince garlic for anything that requires it. Try to use the freshest garlic you can find. If the garlic cloves have a green stem in the middle, take your time to split the cloves in half and remove them. This will make the sauce less spicy and bitter. My version of toum calls for citric acid, which allows it to last in the fridge for up to a month or two. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.
Toum (Garlic Sauce) [Vegan]
Serves
3 cups
Ingredients You Need for Toum (Garlic Sauce) [Vegan]
- 1 cup (136 g) cloves garlic, peeled and trimmed of any green insides, if any
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) water
- 2 3/4 cups (660 ml) canola or vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon citric acid
- 1 teaspoon salt
How to Prepare Toum (Garlic Sauce) [Vegan]
- In a large food processor, combine the garlic and water and run it for a few minutes until well blended, about a minute. With the food processor running, start to slowly stream in the oil. I use the emulsifier lid of my food processor. It’s important to stream in the oil in a hair-thin line. After streaming in 2 cups (475 ml) of the oil, turn off the food processor and add the citric acid and salt.
- Turn on the food processor once more and continue to stream in the rest of the oil. Keep a close eye on it toward the end, and stop when the mixture reaches a fluffy consistency. Otherwise, it could end up overmixing and then separating.
- Once emulsified and fluffy, scoop the toum into a glass jar. As it is stabilized with citric acid, it can now be stored in the fridge for 1 to 2 months. It can be very spicy when freshly made, but the spiciness will mellow out in the fridge after a few days.
