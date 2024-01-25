Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Toum, which translates literally to “garlic” in Arabic, is one of my most popular recipes and is naturally vegan. This is the kind of condiment you ask for an extra of at your local shawarma restaurant and use to dip your sandwich and fries into. It is so much cheaper to make at home and great to have on hand in your fridge for marinades, sautéing and even salad dressings. It skips the need to mince garlic for anything that requires it. Try to use the freshest garlic you can find. If the garlic cloves have a green stem in the middle, take your time to split the cloves in half and remove them. This will make the sauce less spicy and bitter. My version of toum calls for citric acid, which allows it to last in the fridge for up to a month or two. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.

Toum (Garlic Sauce) [Vegan]