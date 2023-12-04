Tiramisu is so legendary you could be forgiven for thinking it has been around forever, but it is actually a relatively new concoction thought to have emerged in the 1960s in Treviso, Italy. This version maintains the simplicity the original is famous for, using simple plant-based ingredients. There is actually one big difference that I am recommending and that is to make a sumptuous and moist coffee sponge that doesn’t need to be soaked in the same way as the original, which makes it a lot easier to handle and to create lovely layers.
Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.
Tiramisu [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Tiramisu [Vegan]
For the Tiramisu:
- spray oil for oiling
- 7 oz (200 g) plain (all-purpose) flour
- 2 1/4 teaspoons (9 g) baking powder
- 1/4 orange orange zest, grated
- 3 teaspoons instant coffee granules
- 9.5 oz (270 g) oat or soy milk
- 0.7 oz (20 g) extra virgin olive oil
- 6.7 oz (190 g) caster (superfine) sugar
- 1.4 oz (40 g) marsala wine or coffee liqueur (optional)
- 8.8 oz (250 g) fresh vegan whipping cream
- 8.8 oz (250 g) vegan Crème Pâtissière
For the Dusted Topping:
- cocoa (unsweetened chocolate) powder, for dusting
How to Prepare Tiramisu [Vegan]
For the Tiramisu Coffee Sponge:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (350°F/gas 4). Use spray oil to fix baking parchment to a 25 x 35 cm (10 x 14 in) baking sheet.
- Using a whisk, combine the flour and baking powder together in a large bowl.
- Combine the orange zest, orange juice, coffee granules, milk, olive oil and caster sugar together in a jug or large bowl and whisk until the coffee has dissolved.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix gently with a whisk until combined and completely smooth.
- Pour the batter onto the lined baking sheet and bake for 7–9 minutes until the sponge springs back when pressed. If you overbake the sponge sheet it will have fine cracks but it will be okay. Leave to cool completely before using. If using marsala wine or coffee liqueur, brush it on top of the sponge layers.
For the TIramisu Cream Diplomat:
- Whisk the whipping cream in a large bowl to a stable peak and set aside. In another bowl, whisk the crème pâtissière by hand until it’s smooth.
- Add the soft whipped cream to the crème pâtissière and fold it in until combined. Set aside until ready to assemble.
To Assemble:
- Place a sheet of baking parchment on top of the cooled sponge and use another baking sheet on top to flip it over. Peel back the baking paper carefully and cut the sponge in half. Place half of a piece of sponge onto a serving or cutting board – this will be the base piece of sponge.
- Spread half the cream on the base piece of sponge and follow with some cocoa powder, then place the next piece of sponge on top, followed by the remaining cream and spread over until it is level.
- Leave to chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, then dust with cocoa powder before cutting.
- For sharp clean cuts, slice with a sharp knife dipped into a jug of hot water from a tap and wiped dry between each cut. This dessert keeps well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
