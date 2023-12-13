Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
There’s a chance you may never see roasted cauliflower the same way after tasting this bowl. While the cauliflower roasts, mix together the dressing and prep the capers and parsley. This way, everything is ready to be tossed together as soon as you pull the pan from the oven. After the sizzle fades, the tangy, briny, herbal flavors will work their way into the nooks and crannies of the florets. When it comes to the dressing, blend in some fresh basil for a sweet, herbal twist; use capers for a pop of briny flavor; or mix in even more miso paste for a super savory flavor and creamy texture.
Sicilian Cauliflower Bowls with Kidney Beans and Orzo [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Sicilian Cauliflower Bowls with Kidney Beans and Orzo [Vegan]
For the Bowl:
1 small head white cauliflower (1 to 1 1/2 pounds [455 to 680 g]), cut into bite-size pieces
1 small head purple cauliflower (1 to 1 1/2 pounds [455 to 680 g]), cut into bite-size pieces
2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 recipe Lemon-Caper Dressing (see below), divided
1/4 cup (15 g) chopped fresh parsley leaves, plus more for topping
2 tablespoons (16 g) capers, drained and roughly chopped
2 tablespoons (16 g) golden raisins
1/2 cup ((60 g) dried orzo
3 cups (720 ml) or 2 (15-ounce [420 g]) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
10 ounces (280 g) baby spinach, steamed
1/3 cup (45 g) toasted pine nuts
For the Lemon-Caper Dressing:
1/2 cup (120 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 2 or 3 lemons)
1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
1 small clove garlic, grated
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or white miso paste
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
How to Prepare Sicilian Cauliflower Bowls with Kidney Beans and Orzo [Vegan]
For the Bowl:
Preheat the oven to 425ºF (220ºC or gas mark 7).
Spread the cauliflower between two rimmed baking sheets, drizzle with the oil, sprinkle with a pinch of salt and the red pepper flakes, and toss to coat. Spread in an even layer. Roast until lightly browned, tossing once halfway through, about 30 minutes total. Once out of the oven, add 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the dressing, parsley, capers, and raisins to the hot baking sheet and toss with the cauliflower.
Meanwhile, cook the orzo according to the package instructions and drain well.
To serve, divide the kidney beans among four bowls. Top with the orzo, cauliflower mixture, and steamed spinach. Drizzle with the remaining Lemon-Caper Dressing and garnish with the pine nuts and additional parsley.
For the Dressing:
Place all the ingredients in a lidded jar and shake until emulsified.
