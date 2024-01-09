Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Broccoli is a very interesting vegetable. It has that chunky texture and nutty flavor that is quite hard to find on other vegetables. On its own it may taste very basic but with the proper seasoning it can be really wonderful, which is exactly what this recipe achieves!
Sesame Broccoli [Vegan]
Calories
232
Serves
2
Cooking Time
10
Ingredients You Need for Sesame Broccoli [Vegan]
- 1 head broccoli, cut into florets
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
How to Prepare Sesame Broccoli [Vegan]
- Cook broccoli in boiling water to your liking, I like mine crunchy so I cook them around 4-5 minutes. Remove from boiling water then rinse in running cold water to stop it from cooking.
- In a pan add sesame oil and garlic, cook in low heat until garlic sizzles. Add the broccoli and sesame seeds, toss until broccoli is heated through.
- Remove from pan place in serving platter then drizzle soy sauce on top. Serve.
- Broccoli
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 232 | Carbs: 21 g | Fat: 8 g | Protein: 9 g | Sodium: 660 mg | Sugar: 6 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
