These flourless blondies are so gooey and delicious that you’ll barely believe they’re healthy, too! None of my taste testers could tell they were made with chickpeas. Instead, they described them as a cross between peanut butter cookies and caramel fudge.
Salted Caramel Protein Blondies [Vegan]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Salted Caramel Protein Blondies [Vegan]
- 1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and peeled (1 1/2 cups drained) (see note below*)
- 1/2 cup Salted Caramel Peanut Butter (or substitute peanut or cashew butter)
- 1/2 cup sugar-free monk fruit sweetener (or coconut sugar)
- 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
- 2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 3 tablespoon unsweetened almond or nut-free milk (see note below*)
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans, plus more for top (optional)
- optional flaked sea salt for topping
How to Prepare Salted Caramel Protein Blondies [Vegan]
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Put chickpeas, peanut butter, sweetener, vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a food processor or blender container.
- Blend well, scraping the sides and bottom with a rubber spatula as needed. Add almond milk, one tablespoon at a time, until a uniform cookie dough-like consistency is achieved.
- Fold in pecans (if using) and scrape the batter into a greased 9x5” baking pan. Smooth the top and sprinkle with additional chopped pecans as desired.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, remove from oven, and sprinkle with salt flakes. Cool completely before cutting and serving.
Notes
I like to peel the chickpeas to get most of the skins off. It’s not essential, but improves the texture of the blondies. For a pantry-only recipe, you can reserve the liquid from the can of chickpeas and use that in place of non-dairy milk.
Comments