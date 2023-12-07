I am in love with this dessert. It’s like a piece of art, with chocolate as the canvas and freeze-dried fruit and herbs as the paint. Not only is it colorful and impressive, especially around the holidays, but chocolate and herbs together are an exceptionally unique pairing.
In this version, sweet strawberries and assertive rosemary are the stars of the show, but there are other combinations you can try, like basil and strawberries, mint and orange zest, dill and lemon zest, thyme and blueberries, and even cilantro with bananas and lime zest. No matter which combination you choose, tap into your inner artist to create your own dessert masterpiece.
Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman
Rosemary-Chocolate Bark [Vegan]
Serves
8-10
Ingredients You Need for Rosemary-Chocolate Bark [Vegan]
- 8 oz (227 g) plain vegan chocolate, finely chopped, divided
- 2 tablespoons (2 g) crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
- Sea salt flakes, a few pinches
How to Prepare Rosemary-Chocolate Bark [Vegan]
- Line a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper and set a folded kitchen towel on the counter. Make room in the refrigerator for the sheet pan to sit flat.
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Set a heatproof bowl over the boiling water and add two-thirds of the chocolate. Do not stir as the chocolate begins to melt.
- When about three-quarters of the chocolate has melted, lift the bowl off the pot, turn off the heat and place the bowl on the kitchen towel. Add the remaining chocolate and gently stir until all of the chocolate is melted.
- Pour the chocolate onto the sheet pan. Use an offset spatula to spread it out evenly, almost to the edges.
- Working quickly, sprinkle the freeze-dried strawberries, rosemary, and sea salt over the surface of the chocolate.
- Place the bark in the refrigerator to set, at least 1 hour. When ready to serve, break the bark into uneven shards.
